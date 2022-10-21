ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland’s running game took care of business against a bunch of pesky Longhorns.
Gage McKinney ran for five touchdowns and threw for another to lead Cloudland to a 54-44 victory over a persistent Johnson County at Orr Field on Friday night.
With the win, the ‘Landers, who saw multiple starters return from injury for the game, improved to 4-5 on the season while the Longhorns fell to 2-7.
McKinney finished with 401 rushing yards in the game. As a team, Cloudland had 594 yards of total offense.
McKinney and the Cloudland offense outdueled the Longhorns, whose quarterback, Connor Simcox, went 21-of-29 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns.
MCKINNEY RUNS WILD IN FIRST
McKinney and the Cloudland rushing attack was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter.
After Auston Caraway jumped on a Johnson County fumble on the first play from scrimmage, McKinney carried seven straight plays, the last resulting in a touchdown.
The senior running back struck again when he broke free for a 54-yard run as Cloudland took a 16-0 lead midway through the quarter.
Cloudland added another score late in the quarter as Kyle Birchfield scored on a 38-yard run for a 22-0 Highlander advantage.
JOHNSON COUNTY SETTLES DOWN IN SECOND
The Longhorns, who were held to negative yardage in the first quarter, got things going in the second.
Simcox hit Jace Stout for a 13-yard touchdown to get JCHS on the board.
Cloudland answered when McKinney went to the air and found Cayden Clarke for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Longhorns struck in the final minute as Ethan Simcox caught a Connor Simcox pass for a 3-yard score.
Cloudland saw a half-ending drive fall short with the Longhorns nabbing an interception in the end zone.
BACK AND FORTH SECOND HALF
The teams played the final 24 minutes nearly even as Cloudland kept Johnson County at bay.
McKinney and the Highlander offense took nearly six minutes off the clock on the half’s opening drive, which closed with McKinney cracking the goal line on a short run.
The Longhorns answered with a 44-yard TD pass from Connor Simcox to Ethan Simcox, but a late Cloudland score from McKinney gave the home team a 46-22 advantage after three quarters.
The Longhorns continued to battle in the final quarter as Connor Simcox and Stout connected for a 21-yard score.
After Cloudland was stopped on fourth down, Johnson County pulled within a possession on a 47-yard Connor Simcox to Ethan Simcox completion with 3:39 left.
The ‘Landers, however, were able to ice the victory with a McKinney 49-yard scamper to paydirt.
The Simcox connection, this time resulting in a 24-yard TD, capped the night’s scoring.
LEADERS
Bryce Birchfield was 6-of-6 passing for 67 yards for Cloudland, while Kyle Birchfield added 71 yards on the ground.
Ethan Simcox had six catches for 152 yards and four TDs while Stout had five catches for 123 yards.
UP NEXT
Cloudland returns to Region 1-A play on Friday night as North Greene is set to visit Orr Field. The ’Landers will claim the Region 1-A title outright with a win.
Johnson County closes out the regular season with a trip to Unicoi County, where the No. 3 seed in the playoffs is on the line.