ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland’s running game took care of business against a bunch of pesky Longhorns.

Gage McKinney ran for five touchdowns and threw for another to lead Cloudland to a 54-44 victory over a persistent Johnson County at Orr Field on Friday night.

