HAMPTON — A gutsy performance from senior Madison McClain put Hampton’s girls basketball team into the state tournament for the first time since 2017 on Saturday with a 65-61 thrilling overtime win over Harriman.

McClain’s and-one bucket with 12.3 seconds left in the extra period put the Lady Bulldogs (30-2) up for good and when the final horn sounded, VanHuss-White Gymnasium erupted in pandemonium.

