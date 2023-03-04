HAMPTON — A gutsy performance from senior Madison McClain put Hampton’s girls basketball team into the state tournament for the first time since 2017 on Saturday with a 65-61 thrilling overtime win over Harriman.
McClain’s and-one bucket with 12.3 seconds left in the extra period put the Lady Bulldogs (30-2) up for good and when the final horn sounded, VanHuss-White Gymnasium erupted in pandemonium.
“I had to play defense safely pretty much for the whole second half,” McClain said. “On that bucket, the lane just opened up for me, I drove in and it worked out.
“It feels great to be going to state. Since our freshman year, we hoped that we would be the team that broke the streak and we’re so happy that we did.”
McClain finished with 25 points and played most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime with four fouls. Hampton coach Brandon Carpenter credited the team’s experience in tough situations as how it was able to get over the hump.
“It’s the best feeling ever to be going back to the state,” Carpenter said. “It’s awesome to see these kids come together and accomplish a big goal.
“Madi is a smart player and we were in foul trouble from the first quarter on. These kids rallied and played smart down the stretch.”
The Lady Blue Devils (19-10) were behind the eight-ball from the start, going down 8-0 within the first 3:20 of the game. Harriman, however, fought all the way back to take a 43-41 lead with 4:34 left to go in the game and built as much as a 47-41 lead with under 3:30 left.
That’s when Hampton went on a 9-2 spurt to seize a 50-49 lead with under two minutes left to play.
“We had some things that we wanted to do in the second half that we didn’t end up doing because of the excitement of the game,” Harriman coach Dallas Davis said. “All of a sudden, we took the lead and it looked like everything was going pretty well for us. We had a couple of players get in foul trouble and that’s whe Hampton went on that run to get back in it.”
Harriman scored first in the overtime, but could not keep pace with Hampton’s relentless full-court pressure defense that forced 23 turnovers on the night.
Macy Henry scored 15 for the Lady Bulldogs, including making 2 of 3 key free throws that tied the game after falling behind 58-56 in the overtime.
Linsey Jenkins contributed 10 as well for the victors. The Lady Bulldogs were 25-for-65 from the field with 14 turnovers.
Harriman’s Skyler Johnson totaled 25 points while Addison Oliver finished with 19 before fouling out with 1:24 left in overtime.
Kendal Mason also scored 13 for Harriman.
“I still can’t fault my kids because they fought and Hampton has a great team,” Davis said. “They deserve to be there and I wish them the best of luck in the tournament.”
For Carpenter’s crew, the remarkable progression continues. Last year, the Lady Bulldogs were 19-16 and lost in the region semifinals to Cloudland. The two seasons before that, Hampton was a combined 15-46 and failed to make it out of the region quarterfinals.
Now, a 30-win Hampton crew — one of the better records in program history — is going back to Murfreesboro.
“It feels so great to see the progression of this team,” McClain said. “Going from what we were as freshmen to where we are now is unbelievable. All the work that we put in over these last four years is so worth it.”