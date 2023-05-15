BRISTOL — Science Hill’s Leah McBride and Josi Reid overcame the weather and a pair of tough opponents to win the girls’ doubles title at the Region 1-2A individual championships.
The day started at Liberty Bell Courts in Johnson City before rain forced the action north to Bristol. The boys singles semifinals then took place inside the Bristol Sportsplex as the outdoor courts were prepped at the Ida Stone Tennis Center.
Players got through the semifinal round and some of the finals at the outdoor courts before rain hit again, prompting a move back indoors. The match was finally settled at the Sportsplex as McBride and Reid rallied for the 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Tennessee High’s Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore to earn a berth in the state tournament at Murfreesboro.
McBride and Reid advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sevier County’s Joslin Nave and Madelyn Headrick.
The girls singles final between Ellyson Kovacs from Tennessee High and Alexa Yelenosky from Seymour was just getting underway at press time.
BOYS COMPETITION
Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein and Science Hill senior Daniel Haddadin were in a third set at press time. Corpstein, who beat Haddadin at the district tournament, lost the first set 1-6, but stormed back to win the second set 6-2.
Corpstein advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Greeneville’s Tanner Smith. Haddadin made it to the finals with a 6-1, 6-3 semifinal win over Brandon Latta from Sevier County.
The boys doubles final was also in a third set at press time.
Science Hill’s Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri, who were state semifinals in 2022, were locked in a struggle with Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems.
Patel and Kordamiri won the first set 6-3, but lost a second set 7-6 (8). They rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie before ultimately falling 10-8 in the tiebreaker.
The Science Hill pair beat Parker Spoone and Andrew Hall from Morristown East 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round.
Kennedy and Weems beat another Science Hill tandem of Cooper Weems and Newt Raff 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.