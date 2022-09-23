Science Hill played a competitive game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime.
But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture-perfect two-minute drill to open up a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 high school football win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6A, Maryville improved to 5-1 on the season. Science Hill fell to 3-3.
“We stood up and competed,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “We had a couple of special teams blunders, and we got ourselves out of it. The kids competed tonight.”
But Maryville competed, too. And the Rebels were impressive on offense.
“Maryville played almost flawless offense tonight,” Carter said. “No turnovers, they didn’t drop many passes, and they didn’t have many penalties. I’d say they were pretty happy about their performance.”
THE DRIVE
Science Hill turned the ball over on downs at the Maryville 20-yard line with less than two minutes to go before halftime.
After four straight completions, Maryville had the ball in Science Hill territory. Four plays later, the Rebels had a first-and-goal at the Hilltoppers’ 10-yard line. Noah Vaughn capped the drive by running it in from five yards out with 18 seconds left before the break, giving the Rebels a 21-0 lead.
“To beat a team like that, you gotta have some breaks and get a few calls here and there, and we didn’t get any tonight,” Carter said, noting a penalty on that drive that helped Maryville beat the clock.
VAUGHN AND CLEMMER
It was far from a two-man show, but Vaughn and quarterback Matthew Clemmer put up nice numbers.
Vaughn carried 21 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Clemmer hit on 22 of 29 passes for 203 yards and three scores.
“He played a great game,” Carter said. “He threw the ball well, really accurate, kids caught the ball, and they moved the chains.”
Maryville outgained Science Hill 414-251, with the latter number being a pretty good showing for the Hilltoppers.
“I was proud of our kids,” Carter said. “At times we moved the ball very well.”
HILLTOPPERS’ MOON
Tyler Moon had a standout effort. His 64-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half cut Maryville’s lead to 21-7.
For the game, the receiver/quarterback totaled 154 yards. He rushed eight times for 107 yards and caught two balls for 47 more.
OTHER SCORING
The Rebels took the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards for a 7-0 lead with Clemmer’s roll-out 5-yard pass to Eli Elkins producing the touchdown.
A blocked punt set the Rebels up in Science Hill’s territory, but a sack and missed field goal ended the threat.
Maryville increased its lead to 14-0 on a 7-yard pass from Clemmer to Zeek McCoy.
Vaughn and Gage Ladue added scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, respectively, to push it from 21-7 to 35-7. Maryville’s last score came on a 13-yard strike from Clemmer to Jax Kirby.
Science Hill ended the scoring on a nice throw by Spencer Taylor with a nice catch from Emmett Watson, who high-pointed the ball and hauled it in over the defensive back’s head.