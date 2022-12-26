It was quite a year for high school sports in 2022.
Here’s a brief look at some of the moments that stood out against a backdrop of good efforts by area teams.
D-B BASKETBALL
The Indians solved years of yearning for a high school that had too many state runner-up finishes to satisfy a loyal fan base.
And the drama involved in the final two games of the Class 4A state tournament, both going into overtime, seemed to make the accomplishment that much sweeter.
Indians players, coaches and fans will long cherish the 70-69 last-second semifinal win over Bartlett and the 69-60 thriller against Bearden in the title game.
GREENEVILLE BASKETBALL
What became a football school added a championship cousin when the Greene Devils won their second straight state title.
Certainly Greeneville had the talent to compete with the state’s best in both seasons, but to battle through to the gold ball in each instance was an accomplishment for the ages.
HAMPTON BASKETBALL
It was quite a run for the Bulldogs, who scrapped, clawed, battled and pushed the eventual state champion into overtime before losing by a meager two points.
It wasn’t a state runner-up finish in a historical sense. But with East Robertson winning by 25 points in the finals Hampton was clearly the state’s second-best Class 1A team.
BASEBALL RUNS
Tennessee High and Sullivan East reached the state tournament and flat-out competed.
The Vikings made it to the winners’ bracket final while the Patriots barely missed out on the same spot in the lower bracket when they couldn’t hold off a three-run seventh-inning rally by South Gibson.
BOONE SOFTBALL
It was another memorable losers’ bracket run for the Lady Trailblazers, who made it all the way to the if-necessary game in 2012 and nearly pulled off the same feat this year.
Three wins in any state tournament is quite an accomplishment, and another building block for a team that should be tough again in 2023.
GIRLS TENNIS
Unicoi County’s Lily Medford made an impressive run to the state singles championship match, earning a runner-up finish.
Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs earned a spot in the state finals in Class AA doubles before losing a three-set match.
FOOTBALL
No teams made it to the championship this year, something Northeast Tennessee had gotten used to over the past five years.
The most memorable part of the 2022 season was Daniel Boone’s 12-0 march to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Knoxville West.