ELIZABETHTON — Johnson County pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth inning to break a tie and made it stand up for a 3-2 win over West Greene.It gave the Longhorns the District 1-2A baseball championship at Cannon-Gouge Park on Saturday.Johnson County (19-14) will play in the region tournament Friday and Saturday. West Greene (14-14) will also participate in the double-elimination event. Dakota Holt got Johnson County on the scoreboard with an RBI grounder in the bottom of the first inning, tying the game at 1.In the fifth inning, Grayson Holt put Johnson County ahead for good with an RBI single. Kayden Blevins' RBI grounder made it 3-1.West Greene loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh inning, and Jaden Gregg hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. But Longhorns pitcher Graham Reece got a flyout to end the game.Reece went the distance, allowing eight hits and one earned run. He walked four and struck out three.Isaiah Krupski and Holt led the Longhorns at the plate with two hits apiece.Judson Higgins had three hits for West Greene.