KNOXVILLE — Young squads from Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill posted solid showings at the TISCA State Championship swim meet on Saturday.

In the event, which consists of both public and private schools, McCallie won the boys title 352-343 over Baylor. Ensworth bested GPS 242-204.5 for the championship on the girls' side.

