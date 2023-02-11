KNOXVILLE — Young squads from Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill posted solid showings at the TISCA State Championship swim meet on Saturday.
In the event, which consists of both public and private schools, McCallie won the boys title 352-343 over Baylor. Ensworth bested GPS 242-204.5 for the championship on the girls' side.
Dobyns-Bennett finished 17th in the boys team standings and 20th in the girls standings. Science Hill was 23rd amongst the girls.
“One of the goals was to be the top finishing team from Northeast Tennessee,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Nathan Love said. “That was redemption from the regional meet. We had 18 seniors last year. To have such a young team this year with six freshmen and only three seniors out of the 22 qualifiers, we’re looking good for next year.”
To his point, the 400-yard freestyle relay team was a completely different squad than the previous year. The team of Gabriella Simpson, Macy Davis, Piper Osterhus and Evelyn Dellinger finished 12th at 3:44.91.
Science Hill’s team of Annalee Price, Destiny Collins, Blake Streitz and Katelyn Williams was one spot behind at 3:45.34.
Dobyns-Bennett also finished 12th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.16. It was the same order of girls as the 400 with the exception of Maria Moody-Moskala replacing Davis.
Also on the girls’ side, Science Hill doubled up in the girls’ 1-meter diving as Lacy Leita was ninth and Emma Tubul finished 16th.
Georgia Morton was in the middle 12th for the Lady Indians.
BOYS COMPETITION
Michael Wissert was the highest finishing local athlete in a single event by virtue of his sixth-place in boys 1-meter diving.
Both D-B and Science Hill scored in the boys relay events.
The Indians’ quartet of Nicholas Love, Johannes Kaiser, Nicholas Robinson and William Mayhew were 12th in both the 200 medley relay at 1:38.70 and the 400 freestyle relay at 3:18.12.
Science Hill scored in both the 200 and 400 freestyle events. The Hilltoppers’ 200 team of Logan Smith, Nolan Hill, Tyler Gerard and Colin Burnette finished 13th in 1:30.89.
The 400 relay team of Burnette, Smith, Gabe Yepez and Hill were 14th overall with a time of 3:21.16. Like his D-B counterpart, Science Hill coach Chris Coraggio was pleased with his youthful bunch.
“We brought one of the youngest teams we’ve had in quite a while,” Science Hill coach Chris Coraggio. “The relay teams did very well and the future looks bright for the program. I appreciate the senior leadership we had and we’re going to use this as a starting point for next year.”