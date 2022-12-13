TSSAA logo.jpg

The TSSAA changed the “amateur rule” last Thursday to allow high school students in the Volunteer State to earn money under an NIL (name, image, likeness) provision much like the NCAA rule in place.

It still prohibits students from making money as competitors in the sports which the athlete participates. But the wording has changed on the reading of the rule where they can use their likeness for commercial purposes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you