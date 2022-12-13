The TSSAA changed the “amateur rule” last Thursday to allow high school students in the Volunteer State to earn money under an NIL (name, image, likeness) provision much like the NCAA rule in place.
It still prohibits students from making money as competitors in the sports which the athlete participates. But the wording has changed on the reading of the rule where they can use their likeness for commercial purposes.
“Students may receive payment for activities not related to performance provided they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest or reasonably suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of a TSSAA school. The student’s activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending. No reference to TSSAA accolades or championships may be used in the student’s activities for which they are compensated.”
As it reads, a player couldn’t show up in his or her high school uniform and do a television commercial for a local company. Also, a Science Hill baseball player couldn’t appear showing off his 2021 state championship ring or a Dobyns-Bennett basketball player with his 2022 state championship ring.
Administrators don’t want to interfere with an individual’s ability to earn revenue.
“I don’t think the TSSAA, myself or anyone can tell an individual if they can or can’t make money,” Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good said. “They should have those opportunities for themselves, but there are some loopholes in it that we’re going to have to fix.”
There are concerns with administrators and coaches. There are gray areas, and they don’t want it to turn into a recruiting tool.
They don’t want a booster at another school influencing a student to transfer because of an opportunity to make money through commercials or endorsements. One county school official mentioned it could create a greater imbalance between themselves and city schools with so many more businesses located in the cities.
One coach worried about the jealously between parents that exists on some teams. If one player is getting endorsements, how will that influence team chemistry?
Another issue could arise between athletes and those who don’t participate in sports. For example, if a high school student is working 20 hours per week, earning minimum wage at a fast-food establishment and a star athlete suddenly gets paid more by simply doing an endorsement, how will that be perceived?
This is high school, not college where teams are playing on networks in front of millions of viewers. Still, the schools had to get behind the TSSAA decision with many other states already passing similar legislation.
“The overwhelming support from administrators was seeing the train on the tracks and we were standing on them,” Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare said. “Either you get on train or you get run over by it. It was coming and it was inevitable. Based on the advice from the TSSAA and seeing neighboring states dealing with litigation, the precedent was set.”
Athletes who could benefit from national sponsors, like shoe brands, are track and cross country athletes who have been nationally ranked. It was brought up in one of the administrators’ meetings that the NIL has been in place for New York for months and there haven’t been major issues.
The NCAA ruling left high school organizations feeling the pressure to move quickly. They passed it on to the schools.
“We were advised legally that we needed to do this. All that has happened with the Supreme Court at the college level, you knew it was coming,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “I think as time goes on it will have to be tweaked and adjusted. With any rule you pass, there are people who will try to find ways to mess it up.
“People have to have the integrity to do it the right way. The schools aren’t supposed to have anything to do with this. TSSAA is supposed to step in when athletes and others don’t do it the right way.”
Hare added, “We could ‘what if’ it to death, but the fact of the matter, it’s reality. We have to get busy, deal with it and move forward.”