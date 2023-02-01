National signing day opened the door for numerous area athletes to announce their college choices.
Wednesday was a day of ceremonies throughout Northeast Tennessee.
The following is a rundown of signings reported by area schools.
The Indians put a trio of football players into college ball — Hayden Russell (Carson-Newman University), Jake Carson (Centre College) and Chris Harris (Wingate).
In baseball, Tanner Kilgore will be joining the Carson-Newman University program.
Boys soccer was represented by Grayson Hammond, who picked Milligan University.
In women’s volleyball, three athletes signed with Riley Brandon headed to UVA-Wise, Dakota Vaiese selecting Maryville and Rachel Falin going to Milligan.
Xander DeVault picked up a men’s volleyball deal with Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The signing will take place Monday at 1:30 p.m. as football standout Lucas Slagle has decided to play in college at Carson-Newman University.
The Lady Pioneers will send Avery Hope to continue her softball career at Tennessee Wesleyan.
It was a big day of signings for the Vikings’ athletic program.
In football, Evan Bedwell (University of Pikeville) and Austin DeGeare (UVA-Wise) announced their decisions. Baseball standouts Andrew Dingus and Braden Wilhoit each chose Milligan University.
For girls soccer, Riley Miller made it official with Lincoln Memorial University. And in girls basketball, Kendall Cross chose Montreat College.
Also signing were Marley Johns (volleyball at Johnson University) and Lilly Belcher (tennis at King University).
The Knights’ baseball program will send four student-athletes to the next level:
Tyler Simpson (Piedmont University), Levi Hooven (Southwest Virginia Community College), Lucas Belcher (Milligan University) and Caleb Cross (Catawba University).
The Lady Rangers’ softball program got in the mix as Kylie Blevins made it official with Milligan University.
