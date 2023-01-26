It doesn’t take long to watch Jamar Livingston play basketball and figure out he’s doing well in one of his life goals.
Despite a tough season for Daniel Boone, the senior guard has helped his team stay competitive night in and night out as he leads the state in scoring average and ranks No. 19 in the entire nation with 31.2 points per game.
“As a person I really like being a leader,” Livingston said. “I try to act in a way where kids can look up to me. I try to be a helping person.”
The rest of the Northeast Tennessee leaders in scoring and rebounding, boys and girls, accompany this story.
Livingston’s role as a helper was magnified before the season began. Football injuries to key players Brayden Blankenship, Luke Jenkins and Luke Scott meant Livingston — already projected as the primary scorer — would take on a heavier burden.
“Those were good basketball players we lost,” said the 6-foot-4 Livingston. “It was a lot to take in, and something I had never seen before. But I knew I had to adjust and play with the team.
“Coach (Chris) Brown told me with those guys out, I would have a lot on my shoulders. He said, ‘I know why you came here, and things didn’t turn out the way we hoped. You’re going to face a lot of challenges. People will face guard you and double-team you.’ He told me to go play and not get rattled up or frustrated. He said to control the tempo and lift my teammates up when things go down.”
CONSISTENT
Remarkable may be the best way to describe Livingston’s scoring this season.
Through 23 games, he has scored more than 30 points 13 times, with a season high of 41. And he has scored over 20 points in every game except one.
It’s easy to see his efforts have kept Boone in games. They are 8-15 on the season, but six of those losses were single-digit finishes.
More evidence came in Tuesday’s tough 67-63 loss to Science Hill. Livingston made numerous clutch plays, knocking down shots and finding teammates for buckets, getting rebounds — and it still wasn’t quite enough.
But hope isn’t gone, Livingston said.
“I think we’re really capable of actually winning the district championship,” said Livingston, who also averages a robust 8.7 rebounds per game. “I think we can go pretty far. We need to play the entire game. If we get that down, we can be a really good team.”
One thing that helped Boone as a team was getting the ball out of Livingston’s hands, Brown said.
“They were loading up on him, and with him on the ball it made it easy,” Brown said. “He has learned to play off the ball and run through staggers and different screens. He has really adjusted and it gives him the best opportunity to get free.”
NEW SCHOOL
Livingston started his high school career at Science Hill before heading to Tri-Cities Christian as a sophomore.
He returned to the Hilltoppers as a junior, helping them reach the Class 4A sectional round.
In the offseason, he mulled over a chance to play at a prep school in New Jersey and found out Science Hill’s Ken Cutlip was leaving to coach at Columbia. So his focus turned to Daniel Boone, where his dad, Keilan, played in the early 1990s.
Livingston said he hasn’t had major issues adjusting to school changes throughout his high school days.
“When I transferred to Tri-Cities Christian, it was kind of hard,” Livingston said. “But at the same time I had teammates from AAU, and that made me more comfortable. Coming to Boone, I wasn’t nervous because I knew a lot of kids.”
THE CAREER
Livingston’s impressive senior season has pushed him into the upper echelon of all-time leading scorers in Northeast Tennessee.
He has 2,296 career points and needs 13 more to move into the top 10 on the prestigious list. Hampton’s Milburn Ellis, who graduated in 1958, currently stands in the No. 10 spot.
If Livingston keeps scoring at his current pace, and Boone makes the region tournament, he could finish in the top five.
It’s not surprising, considering his ability to score and athleticism, he has put up so many points. But there’s another part of the equation. He doesn’t let up even when games aren’t going well.
“I want people to understand, ‘Don’t quit,’ ” Livingston said. “Keep going forward, keep your head up, and keep striving and pushing. Have the heart to win and battle, even in life because basketball is going to be done at some point.”
For Livingston that day may still be down the road a ways. He’s looking into offers to play at Roane State or King University. He said he is also considering Walters State, Lees-McRae and the University of Pikeville, where former teammate Keynan Cutlip plays.
He received letters from places like Wake Forest and Clemson, but no offers.
“A lot of the Division I schools told me they want kids out of the transfer portal, who already know how to play college ball and they don’t have to work with them as much,” Livingston said.
INFLUENCES
Livingston said two people who have impacted his career are his dad and former Science Hill and University of Tennessee standout Shane Williams.
“My dad really helps me get my game together,” Livingston said. “He helped me get my body right to face challenges like this year. I’m blessed to have my dad in my life.
“And Shane taught me how to play guard. He taught me how to read defensive players. A lot of people think I regret going to Tri-Cities Christian, but it really helped me to play for Shane and that’s what I was there for.”