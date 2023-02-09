IMG_7333.jpg (copy)

Daniel Boone’s Jamar Livingston (20) was the state's leading scorer for the 2022-23 season.

 Mike Hynes

It has been a terrific season for area basketball players, including the fact Northeast Tennessee boasts the leading scorer in the state for both the boys and the girls.

Lyndie Ramsey block (copy)

Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey (10), shown blocking a shot, was the state's leading scorer on the girls side for the regular season.

Daniel Boone's Jamar Livingston will win the state scoring title on the boys' side, averaging 31.2 points per games. For the girls, Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey will take the honor with an average of 29.4 a contest.

