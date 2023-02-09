It has been a terrific season for area basketball players, including the fact Northeast Tennessee boasts the leading scorer in the state for both the boys and the girls.
Daniel Boone's Jamar Livingston will win the state scoring title on the boys' side, averaging 31.2 points per games. For the girls, Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey will take the honor with an average of 29.4 a contest.
This week's final Northeast Tennessee statistical report adds 3-pointers and free throws to the list. Also listed are points, rebounds, steals and assists.
Chuckey-Doak's Christian Derry (rebounds), West Ridge's Avery Horne (assists), University High's A.J. Murphy (steals), Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie and North Greene's Jason Britton (3-pointers), and Science Hill's Noah Ratliff (free throws) were category leaders on the boys' side.
Girls leaders were Johnson County's Brookanna Hutchins (rebounds), David Crockett's Bella Ferguson (assists), Hampton's Linsey Jenkins (steals), David Crockett's Brylee Tullock (3-pointers) and Elizabethton's Marlee Mathena (free throws).
The statistics can be viewed to the left (desktop version) or below (mobile version).
All of these players are scheduled to be in action at various district tournaments across the area, beginning next week.