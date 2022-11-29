BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome.
Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
“He can score at all three levels; four levels if you count the free-throw line,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We know what he’s capable of doing.”
But the ’Blazers couldn’t have won it without his supporting cast, led by the 20-point outing of guard Peyton Long, who buried four 3-point bombs.
“And we know that,” Brown said.
It was Livingston, however, who carried Boone home. The 6-foot-4 senior poured in 22 first-half points to push the Trailblazers out to a 35-32 advantage at intermission.
Although the balanced Patriots (5-3) did claim their first lead in a while at 69-67 with 2:30 to play and then moved out to a 71-67 edge, Livingston answered quickly with a driving layup to bring the visitors back within a bucket.
Long then gave Boone (2-1) the lead for good with a beautiful cut to the hoop on an inbounds play, adding a free-throw for a three-point play and a 72-71 ’Blazer lead with the clock inside a minute to play.
Livingston and Landon Kirkpatrick made free throws down the stretch to keep Boone in front.
East was led offensively by sophomore big man Corbin Laisure, who worked hard inside to produce 25 points. Drake Fisher scored 15 points and Masun Tate kicked in 14 to aid the Patriot cause.
LADY ‘BLAZERS ROLL
Boone’s girls were in control throughout the game and used a strong fourth quarter to pull away to a 70-50 non-conference win over Sullivan East.
The Trailblazers (5-2) relied heavily on the 3-ball, hitting 11 shots from beyond the arc. Josie Jenkins drilled five 3-pointers to head the long-range crew.
Kyleigh Bacon finished with 19 points to pace Boone. Jenkins added 17 and teammate Andre Flores contributed 16.
Jenna Hare led the Patriots (4-5) as usual, with 26 points. The senior is now just eight points shy of 2,000 for her outstanding career.