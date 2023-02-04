Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness.
At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
“I’m a very positive person,” point guard Lina Lyon said. “Nothing really gets me in a bad mood, and I’m always kind of happy. My friends are my basketball girls, and we hang out all the time.”
Her cheery outlook spills over to the team. Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said her attitude is like a rudder for the team.
“She’s very supportive,” Andrews said. “Like everybody else she has good days and bad days. But especially for a high school teenager, every time she comes into practice, she truly gives us a positive uplifting.
“Her teammates feed off of that. It makes the practices better and the games better when everybody is positive. It’s a better environment.”
WE BEFORE ME
Measuring success for Lyon is done by one number. It’s not points, rebounds or other stats, but the answer to the bigger question: Did that game go in the win column?
When Andrews sent out a questionnaire about individual goals in the offseason, he said he wasn’t surprised by Lyon’s answer.
“Her response was, ‘I want to make sure I’m doing what I need to do to make this team better.’ That has really pushed her to be successful.”
TOP TIER
Despite a height of 5-foot-3, Lyon stands tall on the basketball court as one of the area’s best players.
She helped the Lady Cyclones reach the Class 3A state tournament in 2022, and results so far this year have them primed to once again be a postseason problem for opponents.
Elizabethton has a record of 22-4 and finished off running the table in the Upper Lakes Conference with Friday’s blowout of Tennessee High.
Those four losses came against teams favored to make serious bids to win state championships, none of them in the Lady Cyclones’ classification. Elizabethton lost to Class 4A top-ranked Bearden, Class 2A top-ranked Westview, and suffered two losses to the No. 3-ranked team from Class 2A, Alcoa, which Lyon said is the best the Lady Cyclones have faced this year.
“Definitely,” Lyon said. “But each of those teams are really good.”
So is Elizabethton, and it starts with the ball in Lyon’s hands.
THE BREAKDOWN
It’s not all about speed and quickness for Little Lightning — well, opponents may disagree and say that’s exactly what it’s about. It certainly makes 5-foot-3 a non-issue.
“I feel like I’m pretty fast, so being small doesn’t affect me as much,” Lyon said.
It certainly affects defenders as they sometimes awkwardly try to prevent defense-weakening penetration. It’s a tough challenge no matter how hard a defender plays.
And when the opponent is Elizabethton there’s another issue. Now defenders have to close gaps against what can look like a blur.
If the court was any bigger, it might not be fair to play against Lyon. The boundaries at least give good defenses a puncher’s chance.
But Lyon is always looking for a seam.
“I use my eyes and speed and just go,” said Lyon, who often winds up in the lane. “If one of the girls helps against me, I try to feed our open players.”
Lyon understands the path to winning basketball games, in part from a family history. Her sister, Autumn, played for the Lady Cyclones, and her dad, Russ, was an assistant coach under Len Dugger.
Looking at Lyon’s scoring average of 16.8 per game, it’s easy to see she’s not interested in building a points empire. It’s a terrific average, but Lyon has a more pressing agenda.
“She really enjoys breaking down the defense and getting her teammates a good look,” Andrews said. “She might have a decent look, but if her teammate has a better one she’s getting them the ball. She gets more excited about having 10 or 11 assists, or five or six steals, than she does about points.”
Lyon is a superb all-around player, adding 6.8 rebounds — yes, she plays big, too — 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. In today’s gamer lingo, she’s a real-life cheat code.
“She has stuff you can’t coach,” Andrews said. “I’ve never had a player who has been this fast with breakaway speed. She makes me better as a coach than what I am.”
If there’s one area in which she doesn’t excel, it’s 3-point shooting. But it would be counter-productive for her to take a lot of those shots. She can get closer and better ones, or kick to teammates who thrive from behind the arc.
THE TEAM
Elizabethton has gone 46-11 over the last two years, and Lyon said the success is built on togetherness.
“We’ve all grown up playing basketball our whole lives,” said Lyon — who is getting college basketball looks from Milligan, Covenant, Berry and Centre — and takes tough classes while carrying a 4.0 GPA. “Our first seven players have played travel ball since about the fifth grade. And outside of basketball, we spend time with each other. We trust each other, and I think that has been a big factor.”
The Lady Cyclones will try to use team cohesiveness in the district tournament. They enter as a heavy favorite and will get to play on their home court.
STATE DREAMS
Elizabethton hasn’t won a state tournament game since The Twins — Kayla and Kelci Marosites — era. The Lady Cyclones won the Class AA title in 2014 and made the semifinals in 2015 for their last state tournament victory.
Lyon, who had a team-high 14 points in the 59-42 loss to eventual champion Upperman in last year’s Class 3A quarterfinals, said the Lady Cyclones aren’t lost on history.
“We definitely think about it,” Lyon said. “I think it helps us. We want to bring back another state championship.”