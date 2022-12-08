A change to the "amateur rule" was approved by the TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday.
The ruling opens the door for high school students in Tennessee to earn money under the NIL (name, image and likeness) provision — similar to the rule in place under NCAA guidelines.
The Council amended Article II, Section 18 of the TSSAA bylaws. With immediate effect, students who receive payment for instructional services are not in violation of the amateur rule. Students will be permitted to receive payment for activities not related to performance, but their image or likeness cannot be tied in any way to a TSSAA member school they have attended.
The new wording reads:
"A student who has never received payment for performance in the sports which (the TSSAA) governs and who has always contested under his/her own name is an amateur. Accepting money for officiating athletic contests, payment for instructional services, or for working as an employee in a city or county recreation program is not a violation of this regulation. A student who violates the amateur rule shall be ineligible for 12 months in the sport in which the violation occurs. Bowling, golf and tennis students will abide by USBC, USGA, and USTA regulations in accepting pay. Such a student may be reinstated as an amateur after a period of one calendar year from the time he/she was declared ineligible has elapsed, provided he/she has not violated the amateur rule during this period.
"Students may receive payment for activities not related to performance provided they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest or reasonably suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of a TSSAA school. The student’s activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending or has attended. No reference to TSSAA accolades or championships may be used in the student’s activities for which they are compensated."
The TSSAA stated its rationale for the change to "clarify that students cannot be compensated for their performance in contests, but can be compensated for other activities (modeling, instructional services, sponsorships, etc.) provided that there is no reference to a TSSAA school, TSSAA accolades or championships."
Fear of litigation affected the TSSAA's decision. There have been court cases in the United States where high school students have challenged their state where NIL was not permitted.
Social media played a role in the decision as well.
"The presence of social media has exponentially increased the opportunities for students to be compensated for activities that are not directly linked to athletic performance," the TSSAA stated. "The state office has dealt with a few of these situations and wants to be sure that the application of the amateur rule aligns with the desires of the membership in this ever changing world."
OTHER CHANGES
In new business, the Council voted to approve a proposal that removes the current requirement to request approval for jamborees.
The addition of a first practice date for the sport of bowling was approved. This clarifies that a student who practices three or more days after the first official date of practice and subsequently transfers would be ineligible to participate during that season. This would be consistent with all other sports.
The Council voted to table the addition of Boys' and Girls' Lacrosse as sanctioned sports. The Council will hold a called meeting in January after the next scheduled Board of Control meeting.
The state office will work with Boys and Girls' Lacrosse to bring an official's fee structure to the Board of Control in January.