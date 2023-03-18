Ned Smith

Hampton coach Ned Smith tries to control his emotions while walking up to accept his state champion coach’s plaque following Saturday’s win over Middleton.

 J.D. VAUGHN/johnson city Press

MURFREESBORO — Hampton might need to add a third name to its basketball arena.

Van Huss-White-Smith Gymnasium? Maybe in the near future, especially after 12th-year coach Ned Smith oversaw Saturday’s Class 1A state championship upset of top-ranked Middleton.

