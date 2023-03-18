MURFREESBORO — Hampton might need to add a third name to its basketball arena.
Van Huss-White-Smith Gymnasium? Maybe in the near future, especially after 12th-year coach Ned Smith oversaw Saturday’s Class 1A state championship upset of top-ranked Middleton.
Hampton’s first state championship since the Buck Van Huss era, and first title-game appearance since the Jerry White years, didn’t come easily. But in the Bulldogs’ case, experience really was the best teacher.
In particular, Hampton’s road to gold had two bumps — the District 1-1A and Region 1-1A championship games. The Bulldogs lost both to eventual state semifinalist University High.
But both times, Hampton answered the call.
Most notably, the Bulldogs overcame district rival North Greene in the Region 1-1A semifinals, a 57-53 overtime triumph. And after a 73-55 win at Oneida in the Class 1A sectional round, those district and region championship losses didn’t carry much weight on the Bulldogs’ state tournament run.
Well, maybe they did if you count the lessons learned.
“Our area is tough,” Smith said. “Our district, our conference, just getting out of there, it’s hard.”
Indeed, as North Greene featured Mr. Basketball finalist Jason Britton. Valuable experience, especially for when the Bulldogs faced 1A Mr. Basketball winner RJ Robinson and the Middleton Tigers.
But Robinson scored just 14 points against the Bulldogs, while Hampton’s Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles matched teammate Hayden Campbell with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
SEEDS PLANTED EARLY
A lot of the Bulldogs had played in a state championship before, just not in high school. Hampton Elementary reached the TMSAA Class A state title game in 2019, the eighth grade season for this year’s senior class. Buckles led the Bulldogs against Lester Prep with nine points, while Brody Hicks and Campbell also scored in the contest — a 57-27 defeat.
“That got us to start working,” Buckles recalled. “We knew we had to get 30 points better by this point, so the hard work started then. Just to get back here, I’m just so thankful to the Lord for this opportunity.”
Buckles was also the Bulldogs’ lone returning starter from last year’s state semifinal squad, which dropped a 58-56 overtime heartbreaker to eventual champion East Robertson. And while he didn’t start, Campbell did play 18 minutes of that game.
“Since I was a little kid, I would always watch the (Hampton) teams before me come down here and play,” Campbell said. “Now being part of one of those teams, it’s just an honor. It really is.”
LONG TIME COMING
Smith himself helped Hampton reach the 1992 state final four his senior year. Those Bulldogs went 31-3, defeating Houston County 67-64 in the quarterfinals before falling to Alcoa, 69-57.
“(Van Huss) and the good Lord were watching over us today,” Smith said. “When I left (in 1992), I said I’m going to win one of those. It’s taken me about 30 years. Thankful to the Lord for not just the time I spent with these guys, but 26 years of coaching.”
As of Saturday night, that wait is over. For the first time since 1960, the Hampton Bulldogs are state basketball champions.