It looked like a much different Science Hill basketball team Friday night during the Doubletree Roundball event.
And the end result was unique for the 2022-23 season.
Earning their first win, and getting it against head coach Jon Higgins’ former team, the Hilltoppers rained a three parade on Farragut for a 65-56 win at The New Gym.
The Hilltoppers improved to 1-7.
“From an execution standpoint it was really, really good,” Higgins said. “Defensively I hope they are starting to see the fruits of their labor. Hopefully this is something we can build on.”
Farragut fell to 5-4.
The game was close throughout. Science Hill led 20-17 after one, 32-31 at halftime, and 48-44 after three quarters. Farragut closed the gap in the final minutes, but Science Hill iced the win with a pair of run-out baskets.
It seemed like every time Farragut made a bid to earn control of the contest, Science Hill had a three ball ready to regain momentum. The Hilltoppers went 12-of-21 from 3-point land, including six makes from Brady Lawson as part of his career-high 26-point performance.
“He played wonderful,” Higgins said. “Obviously he is important to what it is we do. And he’s a really good basketball player. But as the one guy who has experience, you expect that out of him.”
Higgins said he didn’t bring up the angle of playing Farragut, where Higgins coached the last five seasons.
“What I’m more impressed about is we won a game against a quality opponent,” Higgins said. “I think they’ll take that. It doesn’t matter who it is. That excitement in there is just the fact we won a basketball game, and it has been a long time coming.”
Mason Wood also stepped up, totaling 13 points and knocking down 3-of-4 from trey country. Oliver Peterson added eight points, six assists and four rebounds while Carter Skeen totaled seven points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Roundball event continues Saturday with seven more games. Science Hill plays Bearden at 5:30 while Volunteer matches up against Farragut at 2:30.
On the girls’ side, Elizabethton meets Farragut at 1 p.m., Bearden plays Science Hill at 4 o’clock, and Dobyns-Bennett tangles with Wise Central, Virginia, also at 4 p.m.
Knox Webb 60, Volunteer 41
Volunteer missed some good looks in the first quarter, and the Falcons struggled to get points throughout the game.
But a scrappy effort kept them close, and it was a six-point margin, 34-28, heading into the final eight minutes.
“That’s our type of guys,” Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford said. “They don’t quit. They’re going to battle through to the end.
“We missed the easy ones early on, and that’s just lack of focus. But we’re working and getting better.”
Webb was a tough Division II opponent for the Falcons.
“We set the schedule up this way,” Crawford said. “The first half of the season is going to prepare us for the conference because it is going to be a dogfight.”
Joltin Harrison led the Falcons’ attack with 14 points. Bradin Minton added 12 while Andrew Knittel totaled 11.
For Webb, Cam Swarengen was the top scorer with 15. Lukas Wells added 11.
GIRLS Science Hill 51 Farragut 43
The Lady Hilltoppers’ defense put Farragut in an early hole, and the Admirals couldn’t dig out.
“Defensively we played pretty good in the first quarter,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “We were aggressive out of our traps. They drove it at us more in the third quarter, and we didn’t do a good job adjusting.”
Farragut rallied from a 43-25 fourth-quarter deficit, cutting the margin to 45-39 with a couple of minutes to go. But the Lady Admirals couldn’t get closer.
Kaylee Oler led a balanced attack with 13 points. Joining her in the double-figure club were Lexi Green (11), Kierra Whitney (10) and Kat Patton (10).
Farragut was led by Annalise Bishop, who totaled 11 points.
Knox Webb 52, D-B 41
Caroline Hill knocked down 16 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Indians to overcome the Division II school.
Hannah Frye added 11 points for Dobyns-Bennett. The Lady Indians stayed within shouting distance into the fourth quarter, but were unable to make a game-changing push.
For the Lady Spartans, Madelyn Ladd led the way with 16 points. Meehan Green chipped in 11.