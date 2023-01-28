Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball.
And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
Included in that mix was Lawson’s 22-point, seven-rebound, five-assist effort in a recent win over Daniel Boone. It was a game that showed Lawson is making strides as a player.
“I think it shows I’m starting to take on more of a leadership role,” Lawson said. “I’m crashing the boards and trying to get other people involved. I’m growing in my game.”
For the season, Lawson is averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists per game.
THE HIGHS AND LOWS
Science Hill won a combined 56 games in Lawson’s first two years with the program. He played an important role on last year’s 31-6 team, coming off the bench and delivering some timely 3-pointers throughout the season.
But the wins haven’t been there this season. The Hilltoppers are 4-19, including Friday’s difficult 70-64 overtime setback against David Crockett, where a 12-point lead disappeared in the final three minutes of regulation.
Still, Lawson said the Hilltoppers continue to scrap and battle through the adversity.
“I came into the season with the mindset that I would have to work hard, no matter what happens,” Lawson said. “We’ve been losing games, but we’ve kept on working and believing in Coach (Jon) Higgins and what he’s telling us. He said it’s going to happen, and to keep working hard.”
But human nature won’t let Lawson completely ignore the hard reality of a likely 20-loss season, which would be the school’s first.
“It has been hard for me personally, going home and thinking about the win-loss record and stuff,” said Lawson, who added he looked forward to being a part of the Hilltoppers’ program ever since he was a little kid. “But I always keep a positive mindset. If we lose, I come in the next day ready to be proactive and work. I try to keep everybody’s heads up.”
Finding good ways to deal with the negative talk is part of the job this season for the Hilltoppers.
“I would just say people are confused because this is a school known for winning every year,” Lawson said. “Everybody seems confused and disinterested a little bit. But we try to clear those things out of our minds and keep working as a team.”
UNCLE RYAN
Lawson said he learned a lot from his dad, Jesse, and uncle, Ryan Lawson. Both were standout players for Cherokee, and Ryan went on to play four years for East Tennessee State University.
Ryan currently stands as the No. 5 all-time leading scorer in Northeast Tennessee high school history with 2,397 points.
“Both of them have been really important to me and super influential,” Lawson said. “Ryan always got me in the gym when I went and stayed with him.
“The stories I heard about him and what he told me, it’s a lot about mentality. He used to be that type of person who would hit a three, turn around and look at the student section, and show everybody he’s the boss. He was a really hard worker, and he stressed that to me. He said to work hard and believe in yourself.”
Other big influences mentioned were coaches Ken Cutlip and Higgins.
“Coach Cutlip helped me with work ethic, and from Coach Higgins I’ve really learned a lot about defense,” Lawson said. “Coach Higgins tells us defense will keep us in the game, no matter what.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Lawson carries a 4.0 GPA — taking a challenging class load — so the academic future is bright. Whether he plays basketball at the next level may hinge on how the upcoming summer goes.
“I want to improve greatly this summer,” he said. “It could be the most important summer of my life for basketball.
“I want to outwork everybody. And I want to win, even though life isn’t all about winning. It’s about competing.”
Higgins said he sees plenty of potential in Lawson.
“With the experience and ability Brady has, the better off he can be when he expands all facets of his game — rebounding, creating for others, defense,” Higgins said. “That’s going to make him a better player and in turn make us a better team.
“As Brady continues to get stronger and quicker, and more explosive, that’s only going to help his game even more and take it to another level. I know he wants that and we want that for him.”