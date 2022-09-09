POWELL — With one minute left in Friday’s football game at Scarboro Stadium, Science Hill was in a situation many predicted it shouldn’t be.
And with one mighty paw from a Panthers defender, all the Hilltoppers’ dreams were dashed.
A strip sack and ensuing fumble recovery by Powell’s Steven Soles on ’Toppers backup quarterback Spencer Taylor with 37 seconds left in the game proved to be the final gut-punch.
The big defensive play sealed a hard-fought 31-24 non-conference win for defending Class 5A state champion Powell over Science Hill.
“We were in it until the very end,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “Our quarterback had some really good runs in the first half and when he went out, that really hamstrung our offense. Those two turnovers early when we were moving the football were two you’d like to have back.
“(Powell) played a perfect game. They didn’t turn it over except for a missed fourth down early. That was the difference.”
Science Hill (2-2) fought all the way until the final horn, but three fumbles and a late failed fourth-down conversion did them in.
With 1:09 left in the game, track star and return specialist Emmett Watson returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score to put Science Hill back within striking distance.
The dream was starting to become more of a reality when the ’Toppers recovered the onside kick in Powell territory with plenty of time with which to play.
Problem was that Carter’s bunch was down starting quarterback Jaysahn Swartz after an injury earlier in the game — and was without any timeouts.
“They took away that inside-zone we had working in the first half, but we were still getting yards,” Carter said. “The problem was that our quarterback couldn’t run and we can’t put Tyler (Moon) back there and run wildcat every play.”
The home-standing Panthers (2-2) didn’t get off to the most ideal start, missing a fourth down conversion and punting on its first two possessions.
But the Panthers were able to get on the board first with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jordyn Potts to Adarius Redmond with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Panthers converted off only one of Science Hill’s three fumbles.
Science Hill snagged the lead late in the first half thanks to two Tyler Moon scores. The first came on a swing pass from Swartz from 28 yards out.
The second was critical as he scampered 34 yards to the end zone on fourth-and-1 with 29 seconds left in the first half.
Coming out of the locker room, Powell responded, scoring on back-to-back drives. Connor Wheeler capped off both marches, scoring from two and 20 yards out. He finished the game with 115 yards on 17 carries.
The only answer Science Hill had after was a 27-yard field goal by Max Turan late in the third.
“We had two penalties down there on first-and-goal late that could’ve changed the whole game,” Carter said. “The identity of this team is that we will fight until the very end. We’re tough and physical. Our kids are gritty and (Powell) is lucky to get out of here beating us. If we don’t have the turnovers early and our quarterback doesn’t get hurt, we’re right there.”
Potts was effective through the air, going 15 of 22 for 221 yards and two scores — but his legs did not hurt the Johnson City crew. In fact, he was sacked five times and ended with negative yardage.
Science Hill totaled 284 offensive yards with 17 first downs. Moon racked up 74 yards rushing and 32 receiving while scoring twice.
Swartz — with limited second-half action due to what appeared to be an ankle injury — had 48 yards on the ground and 66 on 4-of-7 passing.
The Panthers racked up 357 yards of offense and 16 first downs, but also had 11 penalties for 110 yards.