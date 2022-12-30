BRISTOL — There will not be an all-North Carolina championship game Saturday night at the 39th annual Arby’s Classic.
Westminster Academy spoiled the potential party of Tarheel State powers, knocking down three straight 3-point bombs in the game’s final two minutes to overcome one last deficit and beat North Mecklenburg 58-55 in semifinal play Friday night at Viking Hall.
The Lions, hailing from Fort Lauderdale, earned their spot in the final against Myers Park (N.C.) by having the final spurt in a game of runs with previously unbeaten North Mecklenburg.
North Mecklenburg will face Norcross (Ga.), a semifinal loser to Myers Park, in today’s 5 p.m. third-place game, to be followed by the championship at 6:30.
Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff is tickled to spend New Year’s Eve some 850 miles from home, attempting to win one of the best holiday hoop tournaments in America.
“It’s always good to come to a big tournament like this and play some great teams, but we went to the City of Palms (holiday tournament in Florida) last week and so it’s kind of one of those things where we’re working to get better and better,” Wallhoff said. “We’re young and talented, and we’re improving.”
Youth served the Lions (8-2) well in their latest victory, with freshman Alexander Constanza playing like a seasoned veteran when it mattered most.
A 6-foot-8 slasher with a feathery shot, Constanza nailed a deep 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play to give Westminster a 57-55 lead that would hold up.
Earlier, as Westminster fought back from a 49-43 deficit with six minutes to play, the steely forward converted a three-point play in transition and also scored with a beautiful Euro step on a drive to the hoop.
Constanza finished with 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a talented kid,” Walhoff said. “I thought early on he was tentative, but we kept telling him, ‘Hey, we believe in you,’ and he began making big shots.”
Alex Lloyd and fellow sophomore D.J. Wimbley nailed consecutive 3-pointers to get the Lions within 55-54 with just over a minute to play.
The 6-7 Wimbley scored a team-high 17 points and the 6-3 Lloyd was right there as well, turning in a 16-point outing. Six-nine senior Jaylen Carey, despite foul problems, pulled 10 boards and contributed eight points.
The loss was a tough one for the Vikings, who ended the first half with nine straight scoreless possessions as Westminster finished with a 9-0 spurt to grab a 32-25 advantage at intermission.
“It was a game of runs, and that’s what basketball is,” North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis said. “You know, you’re up five there with two minutes to go and we lost some focus on what we talked about in the locker room.
“That’s a great team over there. They’re really good and we’re good, and they just won it at the end. So, hats off to them.”
North Mecklenburg was led by the 23-point effort of guard Trey Maxwell, the son of former NBA guard Vernon Maxwell.
The junior missed a wide-open 3-point shot from the corner with his team trailing 57-55, before Constanza provided the final margin by hitting one of two foul shots in the final 10 seconds.
A deep, contested 25-footer at the buzzer from Ashton Pierce was off the mark.
Isaiah Evans finished with 16 points for the Vikings, who were 7-of-29 from beyond the arc.
Westminster made nine of its 22 attempts from 3-point range.