Westminster-North Meck

Westminster shooter Jaylen Carey deals with North Mecklenburg's Christian Foy (1) and Demoris Jenkins.

 Mike Hynes

BRISTOL — There will not be an all-North Carolina championship game Saturday night at the 39th annual Arby’s Classic.

Westminster Academy spoiled the potential party of Tarheel State powers, knocking down three straight 3-point bombs in the game’s final two minutes to overcome one last deficit and beat North Mecklenburg 58-55 in semifinal play Friday night at Viking Hall.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.