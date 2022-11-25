BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.
“We have to take care of the ball better,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “I don’t think we’ve been tough enough with the basketball, but we play hard. It’s hard to win games when you’re turning it over almost 15 times a game.
“The assist-to-turnover ratio isn’t even close. We have a couple of great stops and then we give them the ball back and it’s a little deflating.”
The Patriots turned the ball over seven times in the opening period and allowed the Lions, going 6-of-14 from the field, to get off to a good start.
Malachi Jim-Lawson and Kyle Oliver netted 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Lakeway.
Overall, the Lions shot a scintillating 32 of 59 from the field.
“We have a lot of new guys in positions that they’ve never been in before,” Faver said. “We ultimately gave (Lakeway) too much comfort. (Lakeway) is long, athletic, strong and they can shoot it. They’re a good basketball team, but we made them look better when we get off to a bad start and we gave them some easy buckets.”
East turned the ball over just five more times after the opening period, but the defense could not slow down the high-flying White Pine squad.
In the second half and playing with a lead, Lakeway shot 56.3% from the field while East shot 42.9%.
The Patriots were led by Drake Fisher with 13 and Tyler Cross 12.
Volunteer 79, Tri-Cities Christian 47
After a slow start, Volunteer’s offense got rolling in the second quarter with a 27-point outburst to take control.
Joltin Harrison led a foursome of double-digit scorers for the Falcons with a game-high 24 while backcourt mates Andrew Knittel netted 20 and Bradin Minton had 14. Cason Christian contributed 10.
Lofton Looney led Tri-Cities Christian with 15 while Braxton Dixon finished with 12 and Abraham Gewelke scored 10.
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 66, Volunteer 51
The Lady Trailblazers got out of the gates fast and never looked back in a dominating win.
Kyleigh Bacon swished 24 points to lead Daniel Boone while Andrea Flore (14) and Maci Masters (10) also scored in double figures.
Volunteer’s Veda Barton netted 20 and Kendra Huff scored 10.
Morristown East 50, Sullivan East 39
A well-coached Morristown East team was able to frustrate the home-standing Lady Patriots by forcing 16 turnovers and shutting down everyone around Jenna Hare.
The Lady Patriots’ senior star was still able to net a game-high 20, but no one else scored more than nine points for East.
The Lady Hurricanes tallied just nine turnovers and got out to an early lead, never trailing. Ella Wampler led the way for Morristown East with 12 while Hannah Hall (11) and Harmony Sullivan (10) also reached double figures.
Dobyns-Bennett 63, Unaka 21
Stretches of 14-0 and 29-0 spanning the first 22 minutes of game time spurred the Lady Indians to a lopsided win.
Caroline Hill was scintillating from long range as she went 6-of-11 and scored a game-high 29. Allison Salyer also threw in 11 for the Tribe.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey got hot late in the game, scoring eight of her 15 in the last six minutes. She was the only scorer for the Lady Rangers in both the second and fourth quarters.
The Lady Indians defense held Unaka to 7-of-36 shooting and forced 19 turnovers.
Morristown West 61, West Ridge 49
The Lady Wolves got behind early and the turnovers started mounting.
Morristown West forced 24 turnovers while Audrie Messer led the way for the Lady Trojans with 17 points. Delaney Weddington notched 14 as well for Morristown West.
Fallon Taylor led West Ridge with 12 despite fouling out with over five minutes left in the game.
Allie Reilly and Rachel Niebruegge each had 10 for the Lady Wolves.
Cloudland 46, South Greene 45
Makenzie Street’s 3-pointer in front of the Cloudland bench with 31.7 seconds left gave the Lady Highlanders a big victory.
On the ensuing possession, Cloudland halted two potential game-winning shots for South Greene as Ryan Turbyfill and Ella Benfield grabbed key rebounds.
Benfield led the way for Cloudland with 16 while Izabella Christman had 13.
Hailey Brooks led South Greene with 15. Teammate Madison Hensley added 13.