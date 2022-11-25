BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic.

The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.

