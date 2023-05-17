The wait is over, and Daniel Boone’s softball season is anything but.
After two days of delays, Daniel Boone took the next step toward its third consecutive trip to Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Trailblazers scored all of their runs in the fifth inning, defeating Morristown East 7-0 in the Region 1-4A semifinals.
What was shaping up to be a pitchers’ duel between Kayleigh Quesinberry and Kylie Rader suddenly shifted when Boone (29-7-2) started bringing its runners home. The Lady Trailblazers had left six on base prior to the fifth inning.
“Coach (Jeremy) Jenkins was talking to us when we went in the dugout about the three things it takes to win big games like this,” Boone third baseman Maci Masters said. “Pitching, defense and getting runners home. That just really helped push it through. We all knew we needed to keep doing that.”
Entering the fifth with just two hits, Boone got back-to-back singles from Riley Croley and Audrey Moorhouse to start the frame. Croley broke the scoreless tie on an error at first, before Masters and Ava Saul singled in runs for a 3-0 lead. Lillie Walters plated two more with her line-drive base hit to left, scoring herself on an error after Sadie Henson’s pinch-hit RBI single.
KAYLEIGH KEEPS ON
Quesinberry struck out eight and walked just one in her two-hit shutout win. She didn’t allow any runners past first base, the closest call coming in the fourth. Anna Richardson caught a fly ball in left field before doubling off an East runner at first to keep the game scoreless.
“This time of year, pitching and defense is going to win nine times out of 10,” Jenkins said. “Everybody likes to see the home runs and the 17 hits and all that. But when you get this far, everybody’s good … I thought our short game was really good tonight.”
Moorhouse and Kyleigh Bacon both reached on bunt singles in the fifth inning.
Quesinberry went 3-for-4 to lead Boone’s 11-hit effort. Croley, Masters and Saul had two hits apiece, Croley’s double being the only extra-base hit of the game.
FAMILIAR RESULT
Wednesday marked the third straight season Boone has defeated Morristown East in the region semifinal round, and the second straight year in Gray.
Rader did her best to reverse the trend, walking one and giving up only four hits aside from the fifth inning. She struck out two, and two of the runs against her were unearned.
Keely Shisler and Ella Wampler both singled for the Lady Hurricanes (14-19).
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone travels to Morristown West for the Region 1-4A championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before playing either Heritage or Farragut in the Class 4A sectional. If the Lady Trailblazers defeat Morristown West for the region title, Jenkins indicated Boone will host the sectional Friday since graduation is Saturday.