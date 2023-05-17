The wait is over, and Daniel Boone’s softball season is anything but.

After two days of delays, Daniel Boone took the next step toward its third consecutive trip to Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Trailblazers scored all of their runs in the fifth inning, defeating Morristown East 7-0 in the Region 1-4A semifinals.

