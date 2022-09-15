KINGSPORT — Senior night at Sevier Middle’s gym for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team didn’t matter for longtime Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill on Thursday night.

Dominating almost from start to finish, the Lady Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten league record intact and secured the top overall seed in the District 1-AAA tournament with a sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you