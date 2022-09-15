KINGSPORT — Senior night at Sevier Middle’s gym for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team didn’t matter for longtime Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill on Thursday night.
Dominating almost from start to finish, the Lady Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten league record intact and secured the top overall seed in the District 1-AAA tournament with a sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.
“They were fired up and ready to play tonight. We didn’t look too good on Tuesday, so you could kind of see that they were ready to go tonight,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said.
Science Hill (17-6, 6-0) didn’t trail in the first two sets, but faced a little bit of adversity in the third. With Science Hill down 24-21 and Marin Ross serving, the Lady Indians called timeout.
The Johnson City six proceeded to win the next four points to go ahead and then D-B called timeout again. Ultimately, the resilient the Lady ’Toppers closed out the Tribe in front of a raucous crowd.
“We really stayed calm the whole game and that helped us succeed and push through the obstacles that we had,” Science Hill’s Addi Stables said. “The big crowd and the student section picked up the atmosphere for us.”
Hard-hitting junior star hitter Autumn Holmes finished with a double-double of 23 kills and 17 digs. Stables was also big on offense, throwing in 11 kills.
The defense was outstanding at times for the Lady ’Toppers, highlighted by 16 digs from senior Molly Williams.
Ella Neal finished with 25 assists while Meaghan Kanady added 14.
“We moved it around a lot and we took some of the pressure off of Autumn with Addi having a good night,” Cook said. “That one play where Molly ran down that shanked ball and then came all the way back up to the net was awesome. She’s a spark plug and she brings the heat back there.”
D-B (9-3, 6-2) grabbed its first lead of the match late in the third set at 17-16, but could not hold off a determined Science Hill squad.
“When we scored, we executed what I told them to,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “We were not good at executing our plans tonight, though. We had specific defenses for specific players that we practiced and it didn’t come together.
“Sometimes, you play the jersey and not the team across from you. That’s what we did tonight.”
Riley Brandon led the way with eight kills and seven digs for D-B. Jordan Guthrie threw in seven kills and a pair of blocks.
Dakota Vaiese finished with 21 assists while Rachel Falin led the defense with 14 digs.
“We played emotionally tonight,” Green said. “You can be emotional in volleyball. If it fuels you, that’s great, but if it rules you, then you start complaining about things that you can’t control. You can’t give into the nonsense.”