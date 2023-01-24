Science Hill’s girls re-established themselves in the Big Five Conference title chase.
And the boys finally found a way to close the deal.
The Lady Hilltoppers made numerous big plays on both ends of the court down the stretch, and turned it into a 47-44 basketball victory Tuesday night over Daniel Boone.
“Our kids played great,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “I couldn’t be happier for all of them. And this one right here (Kathryne Patton), big rebound after big rebound, all night long.”
Science Hill (10-13 overall) tied Boone (18-6) for second place in the league with a 3-2 record. The Lady Hilltoppers can go for the top spot Friday when they visit front-running David Crockett.
“I told you two weeks ago, we’re not going to roll over,” Whaley said. “They’ve been with us and they work hard. They practice hard and they’re great kids. And we go to Jonesborough on Friday night with a chance to tie for first.”
In the boys’ game, Science Hill earned its first Big Five win of the season by coming up with big shots down the stretch. Brady Lawson and Oliver Peterson each turned in big-time performances to offset the dynamic play of Boone standout Jamar Livingston in a 67-63 decision.
“Hopefully we learned from some of these close-game experiences,” said Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins. “Tonight we executed well and we finished well. We’re trying to grow every game.”
It was just the fourth win against 18 losses for Science Hill, which is 1-4 in the conference. Boone (8-15) fell to 2-3 in league play.
PATTON SHINES
A big part of the Lady Hilltoppers’ victory, Patton scored 15 points, grabbed numerous key rebounds, and came up with several clutch defensive plays in the fourth quarter.
“We made a decision when we were down 0-2 (in the league),” Patton said. “I think all of us kind of stepped up. I feel like since this is my last year, I have to give it my all.”
After Boone tied the game at 38-38 on a steal and layup by Andrea Flores, the Lady Hilltoppers got a trey from Lexi Green and a pair of short bank shots from Patton to open a seven-point lead with about two minutes to go.
Boone fought back to within three points at 45-42 with 1:33 remaining, but Patton had a key blocked shot and Green made a free throw on the other end. Flores’ bucket in the lane made it 46-44 with 32.9 left.
Patton led all scorers with 15 points. Aniya Pace and Green each totaled 10 points.
Flores led the Lady Trailblazers with 12 points.
WINNING AT THE END
After letting league wins slip away against David Crockett and West Ridge in the final moments, the Hilltoppers were once again in a tight battle throughout the game.
It came down to the final seconds as Livingston had a dagger with a long 3-pointer to give Boone a 63-62 lead with just over a minute left.
But on the other end of the court, Lawson answered in dramatic fashion, swishing a trey ball to put Science Hill back on top at 65-63 with 57.9 seconds remaining.
Lawson said it was a win born of effort.
“It was really just grit, grabbing the rebounds — we got three or four rebounds at crunch time — taking care of the ball the last three minutes, and just the little stuff we haven’t been doing,” said Lawson, who cut loose for 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“I thought Brady worked extremely hard defensively,” Higgins said. “I thought he was really good on the boards. Of course he made some big shots for us. We’ve been looking for that all year, not just taking shots but making shots, and being there for the other guys.”
Peterson finished with 16 points, getting 10 of those in the second half.
“He had a really good basketball game, being aggressive and getting to the basket,” Higgins said. “Oliver has a lot of skill. Up until this point he hasn’t had a lot of confidence. Hopefully this game gives him some confidence moving forward.”
Peterson said, “I just got a chance to play, and I had to step up this time and provide for my teammates and do what we do.”
Livingston was outstanding, totaling 34 points and rocking the house with a pair of first-quarter dunks. Boone got key buckets from other players, but couldn’t find enough points in the fourth quarter.