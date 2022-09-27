The night’s premier volleyball matchup between regular-season conference champions went the way of hosting Science Hill on Tuesday inside the Topper Palace.
The Lady Hilltoppers (29-8) supplanted Three Rivers champion Tennessee High on four sets 22-25, 29-27, 25-23 and 25-19 on senior night.
Science Hill junior Autumn Holmes had a career high in kills, tallying an eye-popping 35 — with a .492 hitting percentage — while also contributing eight digs.
“We had a slow start as a team and they’re really frustrating defensively,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “Autumn had a big night and I’d have to check if that’s a school record.”
The second set was a thriller as the two champions went toe-to-toe from a tie at 15 until the end. Neither team was more than one point ahead until the Lady ‘Toppers finished off the set with a Meaghan Kanady kill.
“We had to have that set,” Cook said. “In that set, it felt like we were a step slow until we were finally able to get the lead. We regrouped towards the end and were able to close it out.”
Senior libero Molly Williams picked up 22 digs and surpassed 1,400 digs for her career. Senior Kanady finished with 34 assists, 13 digs and nine kills while Ella Neal tallied 30 helpers.
“Molly has come in and brought so much to our team,” Cook said. “She brings that grit and that fire that makes everybody better.”
Tennessee High, playing without setter Ashton Blair due to an ankle injury, had to totally switch systems without any practice.
Coach Mary Johnson was pleased with her Lady Vikings, even in the loss.
“I told my players after the match that for never practicing a new system and having Bree Adams on the front row, I was OK with it,” Johnson said. “You always want to come out with a win, especially between two top teams, but with what happened last night and with the way they responded, I’m good with it.”
Sophie Meade led the way on offense with 10 kills while Marley Johns, Madison Blair and Kira Adams each had nine. Bree Adams had a solid night with 38 assists.
Johns also had eight blocks and Sydnee Pendland picked up 20 digs to lead the defense.