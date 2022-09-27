The night’s premier volleyball matchup between regular-season conference champions went the way of hosting Science Hill on Tuesday inside the Topper Palace.

The Lady Hilltoppers (29-8) supplanted Three Rivers champion Tennessee High on four sets 22-25, 29-27, 25-23 and 25-19 on senior night.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you