Lady Rebels dust Chuckey-Doak for District 1-2A crown from staff reports Staff reports Feb 20, 2023

South Greene repeated as District 1-2A champions on Monday night, taking measure of Chuckey-Doak 70-38 at David Crockett High.Ryleigh Gregg showed the way offensively for the Lady Rebels, tossing in 20 points. Hailey Brooks contributed 17 and Jordyn Roderick 12.Quickly establishing control, South Greene was up 23-8 after a quarter of play. It was 38-17 at halftime and 58-32 entering the fourth quarter.The Lady Black Knights were competing in their first district final in five years.West Greene 42, Happy Valley 37 The Lady Buffaloes got the push they needed in the final period, outscoring Happy Valley 12-6 to win the third-place game. Kinsley Ellenburg led West Greene with 13 points, including a trio of 3-point shots, and Madi Brown scored 12. Happy Valley's Kadie Bailey led all scorers with 14 points. Marcida Moore finished with 13.