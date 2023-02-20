hoops clip art

South Greene repeated as District 1-2A champions on Monday night, taking measure of Chuckey-Doak 70-38 at David Crockett High.

Ryleigh Gregg showed the way offensively for the Lady Rebels, tossing in 20 points. Hailey Brooks contributed 17 and Jordyn Roderick 12.

