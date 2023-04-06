David Crockett softball coach Carla Weems struggled to pinpoint a reason behind her team’s sudden explosiveness — almost as much as opposing defenses have struggled to slow the Lady Pioneers.
Of course, to Weems, it was just a matter of when things clicked. By scoring 31 runs in two days, the Lady Pioneers have worked themselves back into the District 1-4A race. In six innings, Crockett took a 17-5 win over Science Hill at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
“These girls, right now, they’re just focused,” Weems said. “Very excited for this team. I knew they had it in them. I think it just had to click.”
It certainly has this week. A day after scoring 14 runs against Dobyns-Bennett, Crockett (5-10, 2-2 Big 5) cranked out 19 hits Thursday night — including 11 doubles and a triple. All nine batters played a part, with the top four in Crockett’s lineup all finishing with at least three hits.
Megan Davis went 4-for-4 to lead the Lady Pioneers, batting in three runs. Sydney Hodges, Brylee Tullock and Avery Hope all had three hits, and Julie Maupin two. Hope finished a home run shy of the cycle.
“Up and down the lineup the past two days, we’ve been hitting the ball,” Weems said.
FIFTEEN STRAIGHT
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Davis and Karly Honeycutt tied the game 4-4 in the third.
And when Tullock cleared the bases on her double to right-center, Crockett had the lead for good. Hope then tripled to center before scoring on Davis’ ground-ball single for a 9-4 lead.
Tullock’s double in the sixth was the first of five doubles that inning for the Lady Pioneers. Hope, Davis, Lexi Hawkins and Bailey Dugger doubled in runs, before RBI singles by Maupin and Hodges ended Crockett’s scoring.
“Brylee does exactly what you tell her to do. It’s like she doesn’t even think about it, she just does it,” Weems said of the freshman. “She’s been hitting over .500 since we started.”
Chelsea Williams also doubled for Crockett, which got a complete game from Cara Wilson in the circle. Wilson struck out two and walked two to collect the eight-hit win.
COULDN’T KEEP IT GOING
The Lady Toppers (4-13-1, 1-4) scored four runs in the second inning to grab a 4-2 lead, starting with Tatyanna Beatty’s RBI single. Madi Holstein then hit a two-run double, but Science Hill went scoreless until the sixth.
Malia Maroukas went 2-for-3 to lead Science Hill. Maddie Kelley, Lora Wilgus, Kaylee Pickering and Brynne Goines all singled once.
UP NEXT
Science Hill plays Friday in the NFS tournament at Erwin, taking on Chuckey-Doak at 5:30 p.m. and then Sullivan East at 7 p.m.
David Crockett hosts Dobyns-Bennett at 4:30 p.m. Monday.