Aaliyah Story was the story.
The impressive David Crockett freshman narrowly missed a triple-double in a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing and defensive performance usually reserved for upperclassmen. She joined with fellow freshman Brylee Tullock to lead the Pioneers to a hard-fought 49-43 win for their first-ever regular season sweep of Science Hill on Friday night at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.
Crockett (18-5 overall) grabbed firm control of first place in the Big Five Conference with a 4-1 mark. Science Hill (10-14) fell to 3-3 in the league.
“It’s a big win,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “It keeps us in first place by ourselves. Science Hill had been on a roll and playing good basketball. It’s always a great win against them.”
In a wild boys’ game, Crockett overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Hilltoppers in overtime, 70-64, for the second time this season.
It was announced Friday that next Friday’s game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone will be played at Freedom Hall. It will be varsity only with girls at 6:30 and boys at 8.
The Pioneers (11-13 overall) stayed in second place in the league with a 3-2 mark. Science Hill (4-19) fell to 1-5 in conference play.
STORY TIME
Story was all over the place when Science Hill had the ball. She finished with eight blocked shots and 10 rebounds, an effort accentuated by eight points that included a clutch fourth-quarter 3-pointer and a key defensive deflection that led to a fast-break layup when Crockett pulled away early in the fourth quarter.
“On a couple of her rebounds her hand was up over the rim,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “She had a couple of key deflections, things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. And the three she hit was huge. She’s an unbelievable talent.”
Story said she tried to be clear of contact on her blocked shots, which is partly made possible because of her tremendous basketball length.
It was 30-29 early in the fourth quarter when Story made what turned out to be a game-changing trey. It gave Crockett breathing room and was part of a 12-1 run to take control of the game.
Tullock took over down the stretch, finishing the fourth quarter with 11 of her game-high 21 points.
“We just wanted it really bad, so we started driving and getting fouled,” Tullock said. “And we had to pick it up on the defensive end.”
HANGING AROUND
Science Hill didn’t give. The Lady Hilltoppers cut the 12-point deficit to five at 46-41 with under two minutes to go, and forced a turnover. But they couldn’t get closer.
Kathryne Patton led the way, totaling 12 points and playing tough in the post.
CROCKETT BOYS COME BACK
Trailing by 12 points with just over three minutes left, the Pioneers went to work. When Brody McGuire drilled a step-back trey with 46.5 seconds remaining, it cut the deficit to 58-54.
After Science Hill missed a one-plus-one, Bradley Gouge drove and banked in a short shot to make it 58-56 with 24.9 left.
The Hilltoppers missed again, and Science Hill fouled on the rebound. Reagan Cash dropped in a pair of free throws to tie the game with 20.7 seconds to go.
In the overtime, Gouge and Colin Beason hit back-to-back buckets for a 65-60 lead that Science Hill could not overcome.
“I thought our guys battled,” Crockett head coach Cody Connell said. “This group, you can never quit on them. We as a coaching staff know it’s never over until its over. They just battle to the end.”
Gouge had the standout night, leading the Pioneers with 28 points.
“Reagan Cash had big rebounds and put backs, and Colin Beason came in there and did good, too, and we all fought back,” Gouge said. “We always knew they were a good team, and they shot the lights out tonight. But pushing the ball in transition and getting extra buckets helped us out. As it got close, we knew it was our game to take.”
Beason finished with 11 points.
For Science Hill it was a night of massive foul trouble, and the Hilltoppers were dinged by a technical foul in the fourth quarter to jumpstart the Pioneers’ comeback. The Hilltoppers were whistled for a delay-of-game technical for hitting the ball after a made bucket. Hilltoppers’ head coach Jon Higgins said his player did nothing more than have the ball fall into his hands after it went through the net, and he did not bat it away. The technical was assessed because of a first-quarter warning that Higgins also questioned.
But the Hilltoppers had numerous chances to win down the stretch, hurting themselves with turnovers and missed free throws.
“The foul issues are not really anything we can control,” Higgins said. “Our job: We were still in position to finish. And we didn’t.”
The bright spot was a terrific third quarter, and start to the fourth quarter, by the Hilltoppers.
“I thought for 14 minutes of the second half we were dynamite,” Higgins said. “It’s the last two minutes we have to worry about.”
Daniel Nerren led the Hilltoppers with 13 points while Jaysahn Swartz added 11. Brady Lawson, who was one of four Hilltoppers who fouled out, finished with 10 points.