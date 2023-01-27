Aaliyah Story was the story.

The impressive David Crockett freshman narrowly missed a triple-double in a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing and defensive performance usually reserved for upperclassmen. She joined with fellow freshman Brylee Tullock to lead the Pioneers to a hard-fought 49-43 win for their first-ever regular season sweep of Science Hill on Friday night at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you