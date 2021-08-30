BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s defense proved to be the difference in Monday night’s non-conference volleyball matchup against West Ridge.
The Lady Patriots played their way to a hard-fought sweep — 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 — of the Lady Wolves in the first edition of what will surely be an interesting cross-county rivalry for years to come.
“Our defense was like this against Boone the other night and like this against Elizabethton last Tuesday,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “Our defense did not let us down.
"West Ridge has a great team as well and also plays good defense, but Avery Johnson stepped up huge for us tonight. I told her that I wasn’t sure if I had seen her hit the ball that hard in a match that much. Everyone played really well tonight.”
The offense for the Lady Patriots was spread out as Johnson and Hannah Hodge each had nine kills while Jenna Hare threw in eight.
Riley Nelson was huge on defense, racking up four blocks. Three players tallied double figures in digs: Hayley Grubb (21), Hare (16) and Hodge (13).
Setter Mia Hoback had 31 assists.
The teams were fairly even through the first two sets, but the Lady Wolves took what seemed to be a huge momentum swing in the third set after senior Ann Marie Honeycutt went down with a knee injury.
West Ridge went up 10-3, but East stormed back to a 16-15 lead.
“The pressure was on them, not us because we won the first two,” Graybeal said. “I told them it was time to pick it up.”
West Ridge answered the call in the third set, playing East nearly point for point until the match came to a close. The Lady Wolves were even sitting on set point at 24-23, but East found a way.
“The main storyline for tonight is the amount of errors we had on our side of the net,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “That’s something that when it comes to serving and hitting puts us behind early. That’s something we normally don’t have an issue with, but that’s just one of those things.”
For West Ridge, Olivia DeLung had 32 assists and 10 digs while Allie Jordan had 27.
Bradlie Warner contributed 13 digs and Ellie Snodgrass also had 12.
On offense, Rachel Miller had eight while Rylie Haynie and Casey Wampler each had six. Izzy Musick also threw in five kills.
“East is a good team and they had a strong service run there towards the end,” Kemp said. “Some of our errors turned into three and four.”