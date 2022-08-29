KINGSPORT — It was a ride that Aly Bogni didn’t expect, but sure enjoyed.
The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore was hoisted onto her teammates’ shoulders after scoring a game-clinching goal in the Lady Indians’ 9-0 victory over David Crockett on Monday night at Indian Highland Park.
Coming in the final seconds of the first half, her quick kick out of a pile put an early end to the contest.
“It was crazy, the best and it didn’t feel real,” Bogni said. “I don’t know how to describe it. I was like, ‘I guess I’ll shoot it and see if it makes it.’ I just happened to be at the right place and it went in.”
The Lady Indians (8-0 overall, 3-0 Big Five Conference) had little trouble scoring throughout the match.
It was just two minutes in when freshman Carlee Cradic took a pass from Kora Houlihan and turned it into the first goal. About four minutes later, Maggie Fleming made it into a two-goal lead with her strong boot off an assist from Ava Flanary.
Dobyns-Bennett scored five goals in the first 15 minutes and held a 19-1 advantage in shots over the Lady Pioneers (1-3-1, 0-3-0).
London Taylor scored a pair of goals, each coming on arcing shots from the left side. Flanary had two goals and an assist, and the freshman Cradic also netted two scores.
Mia McLain, Fleming and Bogni each had one goal. Houlihan had two assists as did Nevan Smelser.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver thought his young team, which has only four seniors, did a nice job of finishing when the scoring opportunities presented themselves.
“That’s been our focus. In practice, we always try to finish,” Weaver said. “In some games, you might not get but one or two chances. I’m proud of them when they had the opportunities how they put it in the back of the net. We’re improving and that’s what we’re after.”
Flanary, a sophomore, talked about the chemistry enjoyed by this year’s team. They had good spacing and crisp passing, particularly the teamwork between her, Taylor and Cradic.
“Our communication has gotten so much better than last year,” Flanary said. “We’re more familiar with where they’re going to be and the ball movement is faster. London and I have played together forever and we know where each other is going to be. We’ve been on the same team with Cradic forever as well.”
Raven Dixon had Crockett’s lone shot on a free kick. The Lady Pioneers’ goalkeeper Ava Greenlee had a busy night and six saves.
“We had two players sick on the way over here and it completely threw us off,” Crockett coach Bryan Barnett said. “We could not get on track and everybody was playing out of position. Ava played well after the first few shots. She’s still learning hand placements and all that, but playing teams like this will only make her tougher.”