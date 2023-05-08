Catie Zani might not fly under the radar much now.
Having batted fifth for Dobyns-Bennett through two District 1-4A tournament games, Zani lined a 1-2 offering to left field and set the tone Monday afternoon. The Lady Indians now need just one win to reach the Region 1-4A tournament after defeating district host David Crockett 9-3.
Zani's double drove in two runs and broke the scoreless tie, and the Lady Indians (21-9-2) built a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Zani went 2-for-4, adding a one-out single for her third RBI in the fourth. And she nearly went yard to center in her final at-bat.
“I’ve been up and down, trying to get good hits to work my way back up,” Zani said. “Lots of work at home with my dad, just trying to straighten everything out has helped a lot.”
And those weren’t Zani’s first big plays of the tournament, as the junior broke a 1-1 tie against Science Hill Friday by driving in a pair and helping D-B eventually win 6-1.
PAYTON’S PLACE
Dobyns-Bennett saw its lead cut in half during the third inning. But junior Payton Moore quickly gave D-B some breathing room in the home half. Her second varsity home run of the year, a two-run shot to left, made it 8-3.
“She’s only been playing varsity for like three weeks, but she’s brought a lot of energy to us,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “She’s done a good job.”
Moore also scored D-B’s third run when Allie McConnelee reached on a fielder’s choice. Four batters later, Hannah Frye cleared the bases with her fly ball to right for a 6-0 cushion.
Haigan Depew hit 3-for-4 to lead D-B at the plate, while Haley Porter and McConnelee both singled to round out D-B’s nine hits.
Julianne Tipton struck out nine batters and walked two while allowing six hits in the complete-game win.
HOPE COMES ALIVE
Avery Hope and Brylee Tullock both collected two hits for the Lady Pioneers (17-16). Hope’s line-drive double in the top of the third cleared the bases and brought Crockett within 6-3.
“Crockett is like a loaded gun, man,” Hubbard said. “You make a mistake, they jump on you. This was a good win.”
Sydney Hodges and Chelsea Williams both singled for Crockett. Relief pitcher Karly Honeycutt allowed just one earned run on four hits over the last four innings.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett faces top seed Daniel Boone at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Crockett then plays the West Ridge-Science Hill winner for survival in the nightcap.