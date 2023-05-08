Catie Zani might not fly under the radar much now.

Having batted fifth for Dobyns-Bennett through two District 1-4A tournament games, Zani lined a 1-2 offering to left field and set the tone Monday afternoon. The Lady Indians now need just one win to reach the Region 1-4A tournament after defeating district host David Crockett 9-3.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you