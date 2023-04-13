KINGSPORT — If Dobyns-Bennett softball can get everyone clicking at once, look out. Thursday was a prime example.
Julianne Tipton pitched a three-hit shutout, and the Lady Indians took a 10-0 victory over Science Hill in five innings.
Nine players contributed to Dobyns-Bennett’s 16 hits, most notably Haigan Depew and Hailey Porter with three apiece. Five of the six hits between them went for extra bases.
“When we play together, we’re as good as anybody,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We just have to pull together as a team. I think we showed we can play today. Good thing to see.”
Tipton struck out the first four batters she faced and didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, with the Lady Indians (11-6-1, 3-4 in the Big 5 Conference) already up 5-0. Facing a two-on, one-out jam, Tipton kept the Lady Toppers (4-15-1, 1-5) off the board with a strikeout and a groundout.
The junior struck out seven and didn’t walk any while also hitting two singles, the first driving in a run to build a 4-0 lead.
“I just feel like everything worked really well today,” Tipton said. “My drop and my rise, I can throw those consistently. When those both work, it’s really hard for opposing teams.”
Depew tripled twice and finished 3-for-3 at the plate. Her extra-base hits led off each of the first two innings, and Savannah Hutchins sent her home both times with sacrifice fly-outs.
“Great kid, great senior leader on the team,” Hubbard said of Depew.
Porter hit 3-for-4, all doubles, and batted in five runs from the six-hole. The sophomore shortstop drove in runs on each of her doubles, the last scoring two to end the game by run rule.
“I know for a fact she’s giving 100%,” Tipton said of Porter. “That’s incredible to have behind you at shortstop. It’s such a leadership position, and she handles it so well even as young as she is.”
Catie Zani went 2-for-2 with a double, and Claudia Maness hit two singles for D-B. Payton Moore and Maness both singled in a run between the fourth and fifth innings. Hannah Frye, Sophie Dean and Emma Anthony each had one hit.
Malia Maroukas finished 2-for-2 to lead Science Hill, and Tatyanna Beatty put runners at second and third with her one-out double in the fourth.
Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett play in the Gibbs tournament Friday and Saturday.
