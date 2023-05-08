JONESBOROUGH — Forgive Science Hill softball coach Megan Harmon for occasionally forgetting Isabel Meeks is just a freshman.
Meeks pitched like anything but an underclassman with her team’s season on the line. The Lady Hilltoppers earned a rematch with David Crockett with Monday’s 4-2 upset win over West Ridge in the District 1-4A tournament.
Using mainly her two-seam fastball, Meeks kept opposing batters off balance throughout the night. Even when she allowed a home run in the third inning, Meeks recovered. She retired the last eight hitters she faced, striking out the final five to earn the biggest win of her young Science Hill career.
“One of the top ones for sure,” Meeks said. “Where we’d faced them before, we knew what pitches to throw, and we executed them the way they’re supposed to be.”
Meeks scattered four hits and walked just three while fanning 11.
“We kind of treat her like a veteran,” Harmon said. “She took this team on her shoulders and came up big when we needed her to come up big.”
BIG-TIME BETH
Beth Pridemore led off the fifth with a solo home run to left, giving Science Hill (7-25-1) a two-run lead.
But that might not have been her biggest play of that inning. With a runner on first in the bottom half, Pridemore caught a fly ball for the second out and quickly fired to first baseman Madi Holstein, doubling off West Ridge to end the inning.
”Beth got hurt about halfway through the season at West Ridge, so she missed about a month with a concussion,” Harmon said. “She’s been back for a few weeks, and we’re very glad she’s back. She makes a big difference in the outfield for us. Big leader for us as a junior.”
EARLY ADVANTAGE
Science Hill began the game with three consecutive hits, taking a 2-0 lead when Lora Wilgus hit an RBI triple to right and then scored herself on Kaylee Pickering’s single. Holstein’s sacrifice fly put the Lady Hilltoppers ahead 3-0 in the first inning.
Pridemore and Pickering both went 2-for-3 to lead Science Hill, which tallied six hits including Holstein’s single.
Lacey Fugate revived West Ridge in the third when she clubbed a two-run homer to left.
Natalie Moore, Victoria Browder and Elliana Goodwin all singled for the Lady Wolves, who finished the year 18-21-2. Browder also pitched the last 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on three hits.
UP NEXT
Science Hill plays David Crockett in an elimination game Tuesday at 7 p.m., after Daniel Boone plays Dobyns-Bennett at 5 p.m.