With a state tournament berth on the line, the best way to describe Science Hill’s loss was: cruel.
The Lady Hilltoppers hit the crossbar twice, and both times it came straight down. Each time it wasn’t a goal.
And they needed only one.
To make matters even more disheartening for Science Hill, Knoxville West’s overtime goal rolled innocently along the ground and somehow found a space under a diving goalkeeper’s arms. The 1-0 sectional win Saturday night at Tipton Stadium sent the Lady Rebels to the Class AAA state tournament.
It was a season-ending loss for Science Hill, which finished 16-4-2.
Both of the Lady Hilltoppers’ near misses came during regulation play.
“I thought the first one from my angle, of course I’m pretty far away, but it looked like to me it was in,” Lady Hilltoppers’ head coach Ron Kind said. “The second one, too, it hit the crossbar and popped down on the line.
“You know, soccer is a cruel game sometimes. They capitalized on their opportunity. It just didn’t go our way.”
Kind said his team gave all it could.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” he said. “They never stopped. They never quit. I feel sorry for the girls and the seniors. But I’m so proud of their demeanor and how they handled themselves. It breaks my heart for the girls.”
West had two chances late in regulation with direct kicks inside of 30 yards. Both shots from the middle of the field soared above the crossbar, including one with 40 seconds left.
In the overtime, West found the net when Allison Shuler got her foot on the ball in the box and kind of pushed it toward the goal.
“From my vantage point, it looked like it sort of crept into the corner,” Kind said. “It was just the luck of the roll.”
Still, Kind said West earned the win.
“Give them credit,” he said. “They have a very good team. They deserve to go to the state. I thought they were dominant in the air.
“It was just one of those nights. Sometimes you feel like it’s not your night.”
Kind said the season was a good one.
“It was a tremendous season,” he said. “But we had some horrific injuries.”
West takes a record of 15-3-1 to Chattanooga. Two of those losses came against Bearden, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
