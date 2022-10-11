KINGSPORT — Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park.
The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.
Hannah Dawson got things started for Science Hill in the fifth minute of the contest when she took an assist from Megan Burleson and found the back of the Lady Wolves’ net.
Burleson made it 2-0 three minutes later off an assist from Morgan Mahoney and that just opened the floodgates. In the final 25 minutes of the first half, the Lady Hilltoppers added five more goals to take a commanding 7-0 advantage with the mercy rule only a matter of time.
Kinley Thompson, Mahoney and Brooklyn Ringersma scored first-half goals with Nora Pugh notching two of her own. Ellie Luna had two assists along with one each from Ringersma and Lauren Yobst.
“We came out with a purpose,” said Dawson. “We’re really looking forward to Thursday. We worked hard with that thought in mind. It’s the same purpose we’ll need in the final.”
Luna scored her first goal of the season in the second half to make the score 8-0 and then Kayleigh Stocton put an end to things when she found the back of the West Ridge net in the 57th minute.
Over the past four seasons, the Lady Hilltoppers have completely dominated District 1-AAA girls soccer.
“I don’t think we feel any pressure to continue the winning,” said Luna. “We’re not afraid of losing, just excited to have a chance to extend our winning ways.”
Dobyns-Bennett found itself in a real cat fight with the Lady ’Blazers. Boone (10-5-0) had beaten the Lady Indians 1-0 earlier in the season.
Ava Flanary, who had missed that loss against the Lady Trailblazers because of illness, put D-B on top in the 10th minute with her first goal of the night.
Nine minutes into the second half, Boone’s Shyra Phan evened the score when she pounced on a rebound off a corner kick and put the ball into the back of the net.
London Taylor scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 60th minute when her shot deflected off the Boone goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.
Flanary added her second goal of the night nine minutes later and that sealed the deal.