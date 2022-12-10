Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers seemed to have Bearden put away.

The Hilltoppers led by 14 points very late in the third quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs had made only two buckets with a handful of free throws to that point in the game.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you