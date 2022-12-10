Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers seemed to have Bearden put away.
The Hilltoppers led by 14 points very late in the third quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs had made only two buckets with a handful of free throws to that point in the game.
But undefeated Bearden, the defending Class 4A state champion, finally found its stride and eventually earned a hard-fought 48-43 overtime victory during the Doubletree Roundball event Saturday at The New Gym.
“I told our kids, they’re the defending state champions and they’re not going to go away,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “They kind of asserted their will. Avery (Treadwell) asserted her will. It was a great game. Both teams played great, and I think both teams got better tonight.”
The Lady Hilltoppers fell to 6-4 on the season while Bearden improved to 11-0.
THE BEARDEN COMEBACK
Bearden scored the last two baskets of the third quarter to close within 10 points at 29-19, and the Lady Hilltoppers couldn’t take advantage of a slow start to the fourth quarter by Bearden.
And once the Lady Bulldogs got hot, Science Hill was unable to stop their momentum. Eventually it was a 21-4 run that gave Bearden a 37-33 lead with a little over a minute to go.
“They were able to get in their press,” Whaley said. “And offensively we kind of quit looking to score. We don’t want to do that. We want to keep going and going and going.”
Bearden finally got the ball inside to Florida State University signee Avery Treadwell, and she scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“We got caught behind her a couple of times,” Whaley said.
THE SCIENCE HILL COMEBACK
After a free throw by Science Hill to make it 37-34, Bearden narrowly avoided a 10-second violation with a timeout. The Lady Bulldogs broke Science Hill’s press after the timeout, but threw up an ill-advised shot in the lane with a half minute left in regulation.
The Lady Hilltoppers took advantage of the situation as Kaylee Oler drained a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left.
After a timeout, Science Hill pressed and Bearden turned the ball over. The Lady Hilltoppers got a contested look in the lane from Oler, but the shot didn’t fall.
Bearden controlled the overtime period, hitting nine free throws to pull away for the win.
THE LEADERS
Science Hill got 13 points apiece from Lexie Green and Aniya Pace.
For Bearden, Kendall Murphy complemented Treadwell’s effort with 14 points of her own.
Wise Central 52, D-B 48
The Lady Indians battled to a close finish, but the Lady Warriors had the late-game upper hand.
D-B head coach Bill Francis said his team got into a bad spot midway through the fourth quarter.
“We had four bad possessions,” he said. “We had two on each end, and we couldn’t get back on track. (Central) is a very good team.”
The Lady Warriors, who improved to 5-0 on the season, were led by Emmah McAmis, who was consistent throughout the game and totaled 23 points. Teammate Madison Looney contributed 10 points while Emilee Brickey hit a trio of treys.
Caroline Hill had the hot hand for D-B, knocking down four trey balls and finishing with 20 points.
Elizabethton 69, Farragut 39
It was no contest as the Lady Cyclones got 24 points from Lina Lyon.
Olivia Holly contributed 14 points for Elizabethton, which outscored the Lady Admirals by a 26-8 margin in the third quarter.
Annie Priest had 12 for Farragut.
BOYS
Bearden 60, Science Hill 31
One night after earning its first win of the season, the Hilltoppers struggled to score against the tenacious Bulldogs.
Bearden broke open a competitive game with a late first-half run, taking a 29-12 advantage into the locker room.
The Hilltoppers fell to 1-8 on the season while Bearden improved to 4-3.
Drew Brillhart led the Bearden attack with 15 points while King Hubbard totaled 14 and Jake Poole added 13.
Brady Lawson was the only Science Hill player in double figures, totaling 13 points.
Volunteer 69, Farragut 67
The Falcons showed some mettle, coming back from eight points down in the final minutes to earn the victory.
“The big thing late was making our free throws,” Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford said. “That was awesome to see, as much work as we put into it. It was a good team win.”
The Falcons knocked down 11 3-pointers with five of those in the fourth quarter. Joltin Harrison led the Falcons with 24 points and hit five treys.
Harrison was backed by Andrew Knittel, who totaled 20. Bradin Minton chipped in with 12 points.
For Farragut, Parker Lane had 21 points and Dominic VanAcker added 17.