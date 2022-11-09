Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history.
She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Burleson signed with the Buccaneers’ soccer program Wednesday at Science Hill’s gymnasium.
“I picked ETSU because the environment and team aspect is really good,” Burleson said. “I know a majority of the girls there already, so I felt like it was home. And my scholarship was a good offer.”
Burleson became Science Hill’s all-time leading scorer this season. She finished her career with 93 goals, scoring 22 as a senior and 32 as a junior.
Also, she was the district tournament most valuable player, first-team all-conference, and selected as the forward of the year. She won forward of the year honors as a sophomore and junior as well.
Burleson said she knows it will be a step up in competition.
“I feel pretty confident,” she said. “I am a little nervous because I’m graduating in December, and I will start with ETSU in the offseason in January. I know it will be a new situation and I will have to move my way into it.”
Burleson said she knows physicality will be part of the learning process.
“I’m a pretty physical person,” she said. “I feel like I’ve prepared myself well. But I know the college girls will be way older and more physical.”
Also signing on Wednesday was Burleson’s teammate, Marli Cevallos. She made her college choice with North Greenville University.
Cevallos earned all-tournament team honors this year and was a second-team all-conference selection. The defender played with the Seattle ECNL Nationals 2022 team and also trained with the semi-pro women’s Ecuadorian squad.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
