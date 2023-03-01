ELIZABETHTON — It came down to the final second.
Ball caught iron, and Elizabethton celebrated.
In an intense Region 1-3A basketball championship in front of a large crowd at Treadway Gym on Wednesday night, the Lady Cyclones captured a thrilling 59-58 victory over Greeneville.
“That game is what I imagine when you say Elizabethton and Greeneville are playing for a regional championship,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “I’m just so proud of the kids. They kept battling. I told them before the game I have never been part of a team, playing or coaching, that I have this much confidence in to get the job done. They kept digging and grinding.”
Improving to 28-4 with their 18th straight victory, Elizabethton won its second straight region title and earned home-court advantage for Saturday’s sectional contest, where a state tournament berth will be on the line. They will take on Knox Halls at 7 p.m.
Greeneville fell to 26-8 and will travel to face Seymour, which defeated Halls, 51-32.
THE FINAL SECONDS
Greeneville had the ball with the clock ticking down to 10 seconds, but lost possession on a turnover. The Lady Greene Devils fouled to put Elizabethton on the line with 5.8 seconds to go.
The one-and-one opportunity was missed, and the Greene Devils’ Anna Shaw raced down the court and got a decent look from 14 feet away, but had to shoot over both Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena. The shot hit iron and didn’t fall, touching off a celebration for the Lady Cyclones and their fans.
Renna Lane missed the last couple of minutes because of fouling out, but she was Elizabethton’s key player with a game-high 19 points.
“It was hard not being there with my girls, but not for one second did I doubt we were going to win this game,” Lane said. “It was hard to watch the last shot, but Lina Lyon locked that girl down the whole game. I knew Lina’s defense was not going to let her make that shot.”
Lane was a force early, scoring 11 first-quarter points. She finished the half with 16 points, but missed a big portion of the second half with foul trouble.
But she hit an important fourth-quarter trey in a game where every point counted.
“I give all the glory to God, without him I wouldn’t even be able to stand here,” Lane said. “My girls having my back like they do. I’m so thankful for them.”
Reiley Whitson played an extremely important role, knocking down three big 3-pointers as the Lady Greene Devils concentrated their defensive efforts on limiting Lyon.
Despite the attention, Lyon still managed 10 points while Olivia Holly also chipped in with 10.
For Greeneville, Lauren Bailey led the way with 17 points with eight of those coming in the fourth quarter. Kyla Jobe added 10 points.
SETTING THE STAGE
Greeneville went on a 7-0 run to take a 49-48 lead with 5:03 remaining and appeared to have the Lady Cyclones’ cornered. But Holly drained a trey, and then scored in transition off a sweet feed from Lyon.
That was followed by Lyon beating the Lady Greene Devils down the court for a deuce, and in less than a minute the Lady Cyclones were up 55-49.