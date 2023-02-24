ELIZABETHTON — Claiborne had no answer for Lina Lyon early, and that opened the door for the rest of her teammates.
The Lady Cyclones cruised to a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 77-32 win over Claiborne in the Region 1-3A quarterfinals at Treadway Gym on Friday night.
It was the 16th straight win for Elizabethton, which improved to 26-4 and will play Tennessee High in Monday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m. at Treadway Gym. The Lady Vikings knocked off Grainger, 37-33.
The other semifinal will match Greeneville against Cocke County at 7:30.
Winners on Monday will advance to Wednesday’s championship game and earn berths in the sectional round, where spots in the state tournament will be at stake.
Lyon beat the Lady Bulldogs to the basket multiple times early in the game as Elizabethton steadily built its lead. She scored eight points in the first quarter, eight in the second, and eight in the third before exiting early in the fourth because of the large lead. She finished with 26 points.
Claiborne (10-18) tried to guard Lyon tight, away from the basket without noticeable help defense — which seemed like a tactical error.
“I was really proud of our kids for recognizing what they were doing,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “Lina took that matchup. She’s a smart basketball player and a great point guard. She used her speed to get some layups. And once that happened it opened up a lot of outside shots and dump downs to Marlee (Mathena).”
Elizabethton led 19-4 after the first quarter and carried a 40-15 edge into the locker room. The Cyclones started the mercy clock late in the third quarter.
TAKING IT SERIOUS
Despite building the big early lead, Elizabethton never coasted. The Lady Cyclones missed some shots, but the intensity remained throughout the contest.
“I was extremely pleased,” Andrews said. “I throw the records out because this game can be a trap game. We’ve talked about the mentality of putting teams away.”
THE LEADERS
Renna Lane chipped in with 13 points for the Lady Cyclones. Olivia Holly hit a trio of treys and finished with nine points.
Claiborne was paced by Taylor Pressnell, who finished with 12 points.