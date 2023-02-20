ELIZABETHTON — As has been the case all season, it was all Elizabethton.
The Lady Cyclones started with a bang and controlled the contest throughout in a 56-33 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-3A girls basketball championship game at Treadway Gym on Monday night.
“I thought it was a complete team effort,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “They were running a triangle in two, and it opened up a lot of lanes. We told the girls who were getting denied, they had to be screeners and get people open. And they did a fantastic job of it. I was proud of the whole team effort, offense and defense.”
Elizabethton improved to 25-4 on the season and will play host to Claiborne in the region quarterfinals on Friday. Unicoi County (16-16) will also be at home, taking on Cocke County.
It was the second straight district title for Elizabethton, which hasn’t lost to a Class 3A team this season.
In the third-place game, Tennessee High pulled away and then held on for a 58-47 win over Sullivan East. In the loss, Jenna Hare became the Lady Patriots’ and Sullivan County’s all-time leading scorer. She moved her career total to 2,546, passing Katie O’Dell (class of 2002) by nine points.
LADY CYCLONES WIN
Marlee Mathena hurt Unicoi with eight first-quarter points and she didn’t slow down much. She finished with 21 points and double-digit rebounds, and was chosen as the tournament’s most valuable player.
“It’s always kind of the game plan to go inside-out because it opens up our shooters, and we have really good shooters on our team,” Mathena said.
Elizabethton led 19-11 after the first quarter, and stretched it to 30-15 by halftime. The Lady Blue Devils were unable to mount a serious threat.
“These girls want to win so bad, but they don’t let it overtake them,” Andrews said. “They get in stride and hit their marks. That’s why they’re fun to watch play.”
Mathena said she believed the Lady Cyclones had a very good overall game.
“I feel like it was a complete game,” she said. “Obviously we still have more goals to accomplish. We’re not done yet.”
Lina Lyon chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Cyclones.
For Unicoi County, Jocelyn Metcalf was the only player in double figures with 12.
LADY VIKINGS WIN
Kendall Cross got off to a terrific start with 11 first-quarter points as Tennessee High led by 11 points. The Lady Vikings never let East get too close for comfort the rest of the way.
Cross finished with a team-high 17 points. Anna Kate Kinch chipped in with 14 points.