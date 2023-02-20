186D6C85-3AA8-4B1E-93A5-2CB664E81DF0.jpeg

Unicoi County’s Jocelyn Metcalf (20) drives as Elizabethton’s Renna Lane gives chase during Monday’s district title game.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — As has been the case all season, it was all Elizabethton.

The Lady Cyclones started with a bang and controlled the contest throughout in a 56-33 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-3A girls basketball championship game at Treadway Gym on Monday night.

