Dyersburg may have had the edge athletically, but everything else was in Elizabethton’s favor.

Breaking the game open with a strong third quarter, the Lady Cyclones earned a comfortable 66-54 win in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A girls’ basketball tournament at Murphy Center on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

