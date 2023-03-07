Dyersburg may have had the edge athletically, but everything else was in Elizabethton’s favor.
Breaking the game open with a strong third quarter, the Lady Cyclones earned a comfortable 66-54 win in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A girls’ basketball tournament at Murphy Center on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
“I thought our kids did a good job,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “(The Lady Trojans) were athletic and quick, but I thought our kids handled what they did. The girls got where they were supposed to be and attacked them the way we talked about for two days.”
Elizabethton (30-4) won its 20th consecutive game and moved into Thursday’s semifinal at 7 p.m. (EST) against undefeated Jackson South Side, which improved to 32-0 by knocking off defending state champion Upperman 44-31 in a rematch of last year’s title game.
Lina Lyon led the Elizabethton attack with 19 points, three assists and three steals. Marlee Mathena added 18 points and 13 rebounds while Renna Lane totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds.
In another Class 3A quarterfinal, Livingston Academy held off Greeneville by a score of 63-60. Also, South Gibson stopped Dyer County by a score of 46-29. South Gibson will play Livingston Academy at 5:30 on Thursday.
THE THIRD QUARTER
Elizabethton took a measure of control in the second quarter, carrying a 27-20 edge into the locker room.
The Lady Cyclones then seized the game by playing tough defense and using teamwork offense to outscore Dyersburg 16-6 in the third quarter.
Lyon was especially tough to handle as she consistently cut up the Lady Trojans’ defense with drives into the lane for short jumpers or soft passes to teammates for buckets.
“They stepped up their press a little bit and everybody got into the open floor,” Andrews said. “And when things were spread out, Lina got one step and attacked the middle. She found the best look, whether it was a shot or dumping it down or kicking it out.”
Defensively, Elizabethton made things miserable for Dyersburg.
“I was really proud of our kids for that,” Andrews said. “The kids did a good job of watching film and understanding what we were trying to do to them defensively. We did a really good job of it for three quarters.”
FOUL SHOOTING
In the fourth quarter it became a free-throw contest, and the Lady Cyclones missed a ton of them to keep the Lady Trojans somewhat within striking distance until the final minutes.
In the final period, Elizabethton was just 17 for 30 from the foul line for 57 percent. For the game, the Lady Cyclones were 23 of 38.
“It wasn’t good, and the kids knew it wasn’t good,” Andrews said. “But down the stretch, I saw other kids step up as a pressure release, getting the ball and getting to the line and making their shots. I was really proud they had each other’s backs.”
THEIR OWN PROBLEMS
Dyersburg countered Elizabethton’s free-throw woes with poor shooting from behind the arc. The Lady Trojans made only 1 of 16 attempts for the game.
Leading the way for Dyersburg was sophomore Joya Crawford, who scored 33 points but needed 30 shots to get there.
Netala Dixon contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.
FACING THE UNDEFEATED
Andrews said he knows his team will have its hands full Thursday.
“(South Side) is extremely athletic and they’re long,” Andrews said. “They remind me of Ned Smith’s Hampton teams. They’re going to press you and cause you to turn it over, and give them some easy baskets.
“Defensively they are hard to drive against. They are physical and they stay in front of the dribbler. Offensively, we have to handle their press and not panic.”
LIVINGSTON ACADEMY 63, GREENEVILLE 60
After falling behind by 16 points early in the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats rallied with a strong second half.
Greeneville had a 3-pointer with under five seconds remaining to take the lead, but the shot wouldn’t fall.
Livingston was led in scoring by Mallie Coleman, who totaled 15 points. Ellie Butler and Aleah Melton each added 14. Halle Ledbetter chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Greeneville got 12 points from Lindy Carter. Kyla Jobe totaled 11 points while Lauren Bailey added 10.