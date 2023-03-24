thumbnail_PRESS 2.jpg (copy)

Elizabethton's Lina Lyon (4) makes a pass during the recent girls state basketball tournament.

 Contributed/Ivan Sanders

Guarding Lina Lyon was an exercise in futility for most basketball teams.

For the rest, it was a Rubik’s Cube.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you