Guarding Lina Lyon was an exercise in futility for most basketball teams.
For the rest, it was a Rubik’s Cube.
Yes, the Elizabethton senior guard caused problems for everybody, and nearly led her team to a state championship. For her impressive work this season, Lyon was chosen Friday as the Johnson City Press/Times News All-Northeast Tennessee girls player of the year.
She was joined by first-team members Lyndie Ramsey of Unaka, Jenna Hare of Sullivan East, Brylee Tullock of David Crockett, Andrea Flores of Daniel Boone and Madi McClain of Hampton.
Leading the second team was David Crockett’s Aaliyah Story. She was joined by Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill, Elizabethton’s Renna Lane, Daniel Boone’s Kyleigh Bacon and Hampton’s Macy Henry.
This year’s defensive player of the year honor went to West Ridge’s Rachel Niebruegge. The choice for most promising underclassman wasn’t even a freshman yet. That honor went to Providence Academy eighth-grader Addie Wilhoit.
Earning coach of the year honors was Hampton’s Brandon Carpenter after leading the Lady Bulldogs to the state semifinals.
LINA LYON
It took a double-overtime loss to the eventual champion to oust the Lady Cyclones from the state tournament in the semifinals, and Lyon was at her best in that thrilling game.
For the season, the senior guard averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
LYNDIE RAMSEY
When it came to scoring, the senior guard had no peers in the state. She was a Miss Basketball finalist and led Tennessee with 29.4 points per game, making three treys a contest.
Capping off her stats were 10 rebounds per game, giving her a double-double average, along with 2.9 steals and 83% free throw shooting.
JENNA HARE
It was a tough season for the Lady Patriots, but Hare was a consistent force. The senior guard averaged a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds per game.
BRYLEE TULLOCK
Hitting the ground running, the freshman guard was close in step with Hare and Ramsey when it came to scoring the basketball. She averaged 23 points, 2.6 steals and led the area with 3.7 3-pointers per game while helping the Lady Pioneers earn 22 victories.
ANDREA FLORES
The Lady Trailblazers pushed themselves to within one game of the state tournament, and Flores was a big reason for it. The senior guard averaged 16 points, 2.4 steals and made 2.3 treys per game.
MADI McCLAIN
Hampton battled its way to the state semifinals, and McClain was a key reason for the shining season. The senior guard averaged 13 points, six assists and shot an impressive 84% from the free throw line.
AALIYAH STORY
Numbers don’t tell all of the story for the freshman post, but the numbers were good, too. She averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, and was also a defensive presence as the area’s best shot blocker.
CAROLINE HILL
It was an uphill battle all season for the Lady Indians, but the junior guard was the consistent force that kept them going. She averaged 15 points, two steals and made 2.7 treys per contest.
RENNA LANE
She was a threat in every element of the game. The senior inside-outside guard averaged 11 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists, shot 84% from the free throw line, and guarded the opposing team’s best offensive player.
KYLEIGH BACON
The toughness element for Boone was spearheaded by Bacon. The junior guard averaged 15 points per game while helping the Lady Trailblazers rack up 25 victories.
MACY HENRY
The Lady Bulldogs’ junior guard led her team in scoring with 14 points per game. She also added six rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest while helping Hampton to a 30-win season.
RACHEL NIEBRUEGGE
A defensive whiz for the Lady Wolves, the senior guard was a defensive problem for opponents all season. She averaged three steals per game.
ADDIE WILHOIT
The sensational guard will enter her freshman year with 1,225 career varsity points. Playing as an eighth-grader this year, she averaged 22 points, three steals and 2.5 assists per game, and made 91 3-pointers.
BRANDON CARPENTER
Out of the gate, Carpenter had his team firing on all cylinders with 18 straight wins. They never slowed down until hitting a roadblock in the state semifinals, and tied the school record with 31 wins.