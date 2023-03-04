B078FBC7-E752-4799-BE97-4A464C0EE3E1.jpeg

Elizabethton’s Lina Lyon (4) executes a spin move in the lane prior to a basket as Hall’s Keira Evett tries to defend on Saturday.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — When the first half ended, Elizabethton’s second straight trip to the state tournament began.

Using a dominant third quarter and the slick lane moves of Lina Lyon, the Lady Cyclones broke open a close game and powered past Knox Halls 57-40 in a girls Class 3A sectional basketball game Saturday night at Treadway Gym.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you