ELIZABETHTON — When the first half ended, Elizabethton’s second straight trip to the state tournament began.
Using a dominant third quarter and the slick lane moves of Lina Lyon, the Lady Cyclones broke open a close game and powered past Knox Halls 57-40 in a girls Class 3A sectional basketball game Saturday night at Treadway Gym.
It was a mostly full gym and a partisan home crowd that helped push the Lady Cyclones (29-4) to their 19th straight win.
Elizabethton secured its spot in the state tournament and will play on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
Elizabethton didn’t spend long in the locker room at halftime after edging out to a 22-21 advantage.
“I told them I thought Halls had played as good as they could against us in this environment and on the road,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “And I thought we were at 50 percent. I didn’t think we even cracked the surface of as good as we can play. The girls recognized we weren’t hitting shots outside and they started attacking and finishing at the rim. I thought our kids did a good job of understanding what needed to be done.”
Halls scored to take a 23-22 lead, but the Cyclones’ rim attack led to a 10-0 run. In the stretch Elizabethton was 5 of 5 from the field. The Lady Red Devils never responded with a serious threat from there to the finish.
“We did have a rough start,” said Lyon, who finished with 21 points and a handful of assists. “But I knew after the first half we were going to come out and play like we actually can play.
“I thought we were all faster than their players. And we had some good height advantages. We took all of our tools and put them together.”
Elizabethton outscored Halls 23-12 in the third quarter and 12-6 in a patient fourth quarter. The Lady Cyclones scored the comfortable win despite making only one 3-pointer in the game.
THE SPARK
Lyon was at the peak of her game on this night, driving and dishing and creating a defensive nightmare.
“She can do that every night,” Andrews said.
“She had a couple of shots fall early, and I thought that calmed her down. Her teammates stepped up in a big way, too. When she found them, they knocked it down. And that makes it easier to get that next basket,” he said.
Other major contributors for Elizabethton were Renna Lane (11 points) and Marlee Mathena, who overcame foul trouble to score 10 points.
Reiley Whitson added eight points.
It was a bittersweet game for Lyon and her senior teammates.
“I’m very happy because we’re going to state, but then it’s my last game in this gym, so it’s very emotional,” Lyon said.