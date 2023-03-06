Dyersburg looks like it reached the state tournament a little early.

The Lady Trojans, powered by underclassmen, will provide an interesting matchup for senior-driven Elizabethton in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A state tournament Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. (EST) at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

