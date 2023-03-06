Dyersburg looks like it reached the state tournament a little early.
The Lady Trojans, powered by underclassmen, will provide an interesting matchup for senior-driven Elizabethton in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 3A state tournament Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. (EST) at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Trojans are 20-12 on the season while Elizabethton (29-4) enters with a robust 19-game winning streak. The Lady Cyclones also have an experience edge, playing in Murfreesboro last year and falling to eventual state champion Upperman in the quarterfinals.
“Looking back on us last year, and even though we played summer camps in that gym, there was no feeling like walking up that tunnel in March,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Andrews said. “When you’ve not been there, you don’t know what to expect. What it feels like is totally different.
“Getting down here last year, I think that will go a long way for us. We know what to expect. And just the mentality and the attitude the girls have, I like the look in their eyes.”
Senior point guard Lina Lyon said this year should be different.
“Last year I thought we were very young,” she said. “I think we’ve grown up a lot more this year and we’ve matured.”
In another Class 3A game, Greeneville (27-8) will take on Livingston Academy (27-7) with tipoff scheduled for 11 a.m.
In Class A, Hampton (30-2) will go up against Pickett County (22-9) on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. In another Class A quarterfinal Wednesday, North Greene (20-17) will play Van Buren County (23-9) at 5:30 p.m.
WHAT DYERSBURG BRINGS
Last year the Lady Trojans were 6-22 and lost 14 of their last 15 games. But an infusion of new players changed everything.
Shooting guard Chelby Jordan, point guard Aerie Quinn, 3-point specialist Kathleen Harrell, and post Dakaya Holder are all freshmen. Dyersburg’s top player, guard Joya Crawford, is a sophomore. And guard Netala Dixon is a junior.
Crawford scored 44 points in a game this season and averages 21.1 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals a contest.
The thing that jumps out on film about the Trojans is range.
“They do like to shoot 3s, especially the deep shot,” Andrews said.
Andrews said he expects his defense to be tested.
“They’re going to score,” Andrews said. “They’re at the state tournament for a reason. We’ve got to contain those shooters. We can’t lose them. And we’ve got to rebound. There will be a lot of long rebounds. We have to make sure we box out and limit them to one shot.”
When Elizabethton has the ball, Dyersburg will be aggressive.
“We have to handle their pressure,” Andrews said. “They are very athletic and very physical. They like the 2-2-1 press. I’ve seen them play zone and I’ve seen them play all man. They’ve switched it up based on who they are playing. We need to space the floor, hit our marks, and be patient.”
KEYS FOR ELIZABETHTON
This is a well-rounded team with many threats. It starts with quick point guard Lina Lyon, who scores in the lane when she gets the slimmest of seams.
Marlee Mathena provides the inside presence while Olivia Holly and Reiley Whitson are 3-point threats. Making it fit together is Renna Lane, who is a threat inside and outside and a tough player to guard.
Katie Lee and Maddie Fowler are also in the mix for the Lady Cyclones, who are in the state tournament for the 11th time. They won their lone title in 2014.
HAMPTON VS. PICKETT COUNTY
It’s a big challenge for the Lady Bulldogs against a team from a tough basketball area.
“I think they’re definitely a very good basketball team,” Hampton head coach Brandon Carpenter said. “We will have our hands full for sure. We will just go out and play hard and see how it goes.”
Pickett County is in Byrdstown, which is located near the Kentucky border, north of Crossville. The Lady Bobcats (22-9) play in District 7, which houses perennial powerhouse Clarkrange.
Of Pickett County’s nine losses, three were against league-mate Clay County (which had a record of 25-6), two were against Class 3A state tournament entrant Livingston Academy (27-7), two were to Class 3A District 7 power Cumberland County (23-9), one was to Red Boiling Springs (18-14) and the other was a two-point finish against Class 4A Hardin Valley (18-12).
Leading the way for the Lady Bobcats are Callie Reeder, Emmy Lowe and Addie Lowe. Reeder had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the 58-56 win over perennial powerhouse Clarkrange in the region final. Emmy Lowe totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in that game.
Allie Amonett, Zoey Nicholas and Addie Lowe made the all-region tournament team.
“They have a really good point guard, and athletic guards who shoot well,” Carpenter said. “They have a good post kid. They are pretty solid in every position.”
KEYS FOR HAMPTON
Play fast, Carpenter said.
“The key for us is to be able to control the tempo,” he said. “We want to play a fast-paced game. I’m hopeful our pressure will wear on them a little bit and we can get a couple of cheap baskets. The thing that concerns me is we have to rebound the basketball.”
The Lady Bulldogs won their first 18 games before losing to rival Cloudland. They closed with 12 wins in 13 games, including a 65-61 overtime thriller over Harriman in the sectional round.
Madi McClain is the leading scorer at 13.7 per game, followed by Macy Henry (12.9), Linsey Jenkins (10.7) and Taylor Berry (10.3). McClain averages 6.3 assists per game while Berry contributes 7.3 rebounds a contest.
Hampton’s girls are in the state tournament for the eighth time and seek their first championship. But this is their first trip to Murfreesboro in six years, which means dealing with the arena in a state tournament setting for the first time with the current roster.
“It’s an adjustment,” Carpenter said. “But I think our kids are mentally tough. They’ve come a long way. I look for them to come out and play well.”