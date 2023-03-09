MURFREESBORO — It will go down as one of the toughest losses in the history of Elizabethton girls basketball.
Playing against undefeated and No. 1-ranked Jackson South Side, the Lady Cyclones battled into double overtime before falling 84-76 in the semifinals of the Class 3A girls’ state tournament on Thursday in Murphy Center.
“We all knew this game was going to be an effort game,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “And we gave total effort the whole game, but came up short.”
Elizabethton’s 20-game winning streak was snapped and the Lady Cyclones finished with a record of 30-5.
South Side — which got 36 points, nine rebounds and four assists and two steals from Miss Basketball finalist Ti’mia Lawson — overcame a 15-point first-half deficit and improved to 33-0. The Lady Hawks will play Livingston Academy for the championship Saturday at noon. Livingston defeated South Gibson by a score of 50-36 in the other semifinal.
Andrews tipped his hat to the play of Lawson, who was 10 of 24 from the field and 16 of 21 from the free throw line.
“She’s a Miss Basketball finalist for a reason,” Andrews said.
THREE HEARTBREAKING TRUTHS
1. Elizabethton was magnificent in the first half and state-level good most of the second half, but it just wasn’t enough.
“I thought the first-half execution was as close to perfection as you could have, on both ends of the floor,” Andrews said. “It was the best effort I’ve ever been a part of, and I was extremely proud of our kids. We changed things up defensively, and that bothered them early.”
2. Elizabethton lost despite a tremendous effort from star point guard Lina Lyon. She made 10 of 17 shots from the field, playing 38 minutes and finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and only four turnovers against South Side’s rugged defensive pressure.
“She was just a motor for our team, her whole career, ever since she walked in as a freshman,” Andrews said. “This game highlights that. She made good decisions and did a great job of knowing when to keep it and when to dish.”
3. Statistics told a big part of the story as Elizabethton had 19 turnovers to only six for South Side, and the Lady Hawks outscored Elizabethton 24-2 in points off of turnovers.
Also, the Lady Cyclones out-rebounded South Side 21-10 in the first half, but were out-boarded 30-13 the rest of the way.
SECOND OT
Elizabethton took the initial lead with Marlee Mathena’s foul-line jumper.
But after Jakarrah Anderson’s layup put South Side ahead 70-69, the Lady Cyclones were unable to regain the lead. Albany Collins made a layup for a 72-69 edge.
Lyon made a pair of free throws to make it 72-71, Lawson’s three-point play resulted in Mathena fouling out and South Side ran away to the final buzzer.
DOWN THE REGULATION STRETCH
Elizabethton held an eight-point lead with six minutes left in the game, but South Side roared back to within one at 56-55 with 3:09 to go.
The Lady Cyclones surged ahead at 59-55, but Jackson took the lead at 60-59 with a pair of free throws from Lawson with 1:07 left on the clock.
Mathena secured an offensive rebound with 34 seconds left and made two free throws to push Elizabethton back ahead.
But Collins drilled a clutch trey with 24 seconds left to make it 63-61.
Lyon responded with a six-foot baseline jumper with six seconds to go and the game went into overtime.
FIRST OT
The Lady Cyclones took two leads, but each time Lawson made free throws to tie the score.
In the final 12 seconds, Collins missed a perplexing rushed 3-pointer. The ball went out of bounds to South Side, but the Lady Hawks turned it over with seven seconds to go.
Lyon rushed down the court, but got turned around near midcourt by South Side’s pressure and only had time for an off-balance 15-footer that missed at the buzzer.
COMING FROM BEHIND
After enduring a 15-point first-half deficit and still trailing 34-22 at the break, the Lady Hawks made their move in the third quarter.
They opened the period with a 21-8 run to take a 43-42 edge on Collins’ 3-pointer.
However, Elizabethton regained momentum and Lyon’s 25-foot buzzer-beating trey seemed to signal this was still the Lady Cyclones’ night. They took a 49-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.
TAKING CONTROL EARLY
It was a dominant first half for the Lady Cyclones, who went a sparkling 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, made 67 percent of their 3-point attempts and 50 percent from the field. Meanwhile, South Side couldn’t buy a trey and spent much of its first-half offensive capital trying to shoot awkward-looking, tough-angle shots deep in the lane. Also, Elizabethton controlled the glass with a 20-10 rebounding edge.
THE OTHER STANDOUTS
For Elizabethton, Renna Lane was tough on South Side before fouling out with two minutes left in regulation. She finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Reiley Whitson totaled 13 points while Katie Lee added 10. Mathena added six points with five rebounds and blocked six shots.
For South Side, Jaidynn Askins put up a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Collins finished with 13 points.