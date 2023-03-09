MURFREESBORO — It will go down as one of the toughest losses in the history of Elizabethton girls basketball.

Playing against undefeated and No. 1-ranked Jackson South Side, the Lady Cyclones battled into double overtime before falling 84-76 in the semifinals of the Class 3A girls’ state tournament on Thursday in Murphy Center.

