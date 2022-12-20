Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney From staff reports Staff reports Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Ridge’s Fallon Taylor (24) is guarded closely by a High Point during Tuesday’s Holiday Hoops tournament in Bristol. CHERYL GRAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday.Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.Lyon finished with 15 while Mathena added 14. Reilly Whitson totaled 11 points.White County (12-2) was led by Naomi Roberts’ 14-point effort.David Crockett 69, Jefferson Co. 48Brylee Tullock came through with 25 points and nine rebounds, while fellow freshman Aliyah Story totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in the Lady Pioneers’ victory.Lacey Byrd scored 16 points and Bella Ferguson dished out 10 assists.Brooke Satterfield was high scorer for the Lady Patriots with 20 points.High Point 52, West Ridge 48BLOUNTVILLE — Kylie Torrence had 11 fourth-quarter points as the Lady Huskies rallied for the win.Torrence finished with 19 points for the North Carolina team.West Ridge got 13 points apiece from Fallon Taylor and Alexis Hood.Tennessee High 50, Independence 37BRISTOL — Janell Tabor had 10 points to lead a balanced Lady Vikings attack in the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops tournament.Ensworth 69, Sullivan East 29BRISTOL — Jaloni Cambridge poured in 25 points in the blowout Doc Maples tournament win.East, playing without standout Jenna Hare, got 10 points from Sophie Johnson.BOYS Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Hampton 77, Lake Mary 55ORLANDO, Fla. — Cadon Buckles had 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals to pace the Bulldogs to the tournament win.Hayden Campbell contributed 21 points and eight rebounds for Hampton.New Castle, Pa. 60, Tennessee High 42ORLANDO — The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season as the Hurricanes’ Isaiah Boice broke free for 21 points.DJ Young added 19 points for New Castle.Colin Brown and Creed Musick scored 12 points apiece to lead Tennessee High. Zander Phillips finished with 10 points.Jefferson Co. 68, David Crockett 52The Patriots hit 13 of 26 shots from 3-point range to down the Pioneers. Cy Mincey led the way for Jefferson County with 28 points.Bradley Gouge scored 13 points in the Crockett loss. Reagan Cash tallied nine points and 10 rebounds and Colin Beason also scored nine points.Big H Christmas BashBoys Sullivan East 75, Cherokee 36ROGERSVILLE — The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in the runaway win in the third-place game.Drake Fisher led the way with 17 points while Tyler Cross and Jacob Witcher each totaled 16. Masun Tate added 12 points while Corbin Laisure chipped in with 10.Cherokee got 12 points from Elisha Jones and 11 from Colten McClain.Girls Cumberland Gap 40, Happy Valley 18ROGERSVILLE — Hayden Beeler finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Panthers to the third-place win.Marcida Moore and Kadie Bailey had five points each for Happy Valley.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Makenzie Gillenwater Kayli Dunn Sport Basketball Team Point Win Lina Lyon Marlee Mathena Kylie Torrence Rogersville Cyclones Brooke Satterfield Rebound Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR