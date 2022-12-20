thumbnail_©CGP_121922_BankTNfca_DAY 2_2415.jpg

West Ridge’s Fallon Taylor (24) is guarded closely by a High Point during Tuesday’s Holiday Hoops tournament in Bristol.

 CHERYL GRAY

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday.

Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.

