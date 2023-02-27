ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton has a different kind of a bank shot.
It’s when Lina Lyon gets into the lane, where it’s money in the bank for the Lady Cyclones.
The standout senior guard cut loose again Monday night, scoring 23 points and leading Elizabethton to a 72-39 pounding of Tennessee High in the Region 1-3A girls’ basketball semifinals at Treadway Gym.
Improving to 27-4 with its 17th straight win, the Lady Cyclones earned their second straight appearance in the region championship game, where they will take on Greeneville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lady Greene Devils held off Cocke County 75-68 in overtime.
Both Elizabethton and Greeneville (26-7) earned berths in Saturday’s sectional round.
Olivia Holly was also a big factor for the Lady Cyclones as she knocked down six 3-pointers and had 19 points.
“I shot with a lot of confidence, but it was because of my teammates,” Holly said. “I couldn’t shoot like that without open looks. It was mostly Lina and Renna (Lane). They gave me open looks. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Marlee Mathena chipped in with 11 points while Lane also reached double figures with 10.
Elizabethton never let Tennessee High get in the game. The Lady Cyclones’ defense was suffocating as the Lady Vikings rarely got a good look for the entire first half.
“I thought our kids executed what we were trying to do on defense,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Andrews said. “Our rotating caused them to not get a lot of open looks. I thought we did a good job in the first half of that.”
It was 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime with any drama long gone.
“I feel like we came out really prepared, ready for this game and ready to dominate,” Lyon said.
Tennessee High was led in scoring by Kendall Cross, who finished with nine points.
Star Lauren Bailey fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and Greeneville missed 13 free throws, but the Lady Greene Devils found a way to win.
Chloe Marsh led Greeneville with 20 points. Bailey finished with 17 and Kyla Jobe had 13.
Blake Clevenger, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, led Cocke County with 22 points. Paige Niethammer added 20.
