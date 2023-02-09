Elizabethton’s girls were inches away from their first loss of the season to an unranked opponent.
But the Lady Cyclones hit a clutch shot while Science Hill had one at the buzzer that wouldn’t fall.
Overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, Elizabethton earned a tough 41-40 basketball win Thursday night at The New Gym.
Marlee Mathena’s left-handed spinning hook shot in the lane with 6.4 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner.
While Elizabethton improved to 23-4, the Lady Hilltoppers’ valiant effort was not enough to keep them from falling to 10-18.
The Lady Cyclones earned the win by coming to life in the fourth quarter.
“Hopefully that’s a sign of a mature team,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Andrews said. “We’re senior heavy, and we’ve been in situations. And I thought our kids responded.”
In a tightly contested boys’ game, Science Hill held on for a 50-45 victory to earn its first two-game winning streak of the season.
“We’ve talked about it all year, just trying to ensure we’re playing our best basketball as we get closer to the tournament,” Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins said. “And I think that’s happening. I’m just really proud of the guys and their fight and their effort, and how we battled tonight.”
THE FOURTH QUARTER
After a 19-19 tie at halftime, Science Hill’s girls controlled the third quarter and took a 35-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
Science Hill’s zone defense was tough on Elizabethton.
“We just went back to what we did this summer, and simplified things,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “Our zone was really good. We had to keep Lina (Lyon) out of the lane, and we did a decent job of that.”
However, Elizabethton got into its full-court press and went on a 14-3 run to take the lead.
“We’ve got that press in our back pocket if we need it,” Andrews said. “We threw it out there, and I thought our kids did a good job of reacting and just trying to make plays.”
Kirsten Heaton’s 12-foot jumper with a minute left put Science Hill back ahead. The score remained 40-39 until 8.1 seconds remained, and Elizabethton had the ball under its own basket.
On the in-bounds pass, Kathryne Patton deflected the ball but Mathena reeled it in and made a spinning left-handed baby hook from the middle of the lane. The ball bounced twice on the rim before it fell through.
Science Hill called timeout and 6.4 seconds was put on the clock. Kierra Whitney drove the length of the court and passed to Patton under the basket, but Patton’s shot would not fall.
“Kierra made a great pass, and Kathryne has really good hands,” Whaley said. “She got it up on the rim and it doesn’t go down, and their’s does. That’s just basketball.”
THE LEADERS
Mathena paced the Lady Cyclones with 12 points while Renna Lane finished with 10.
For Science Hill, Patton totaled 18 points. Lexi Green chipped in with 10.
HILLTOPPERS’ BOYS FINDING A PATH?
Science Hill had to sweat a little at the finish as the Cyclones cut a 10-point deficit to three with 7.6 seconds remaining. But Oliver Peterson knocked down a pair of free throws to end the suspense.
The Hilltoppers responded well overall to the pressure of the close game against a rival.
“Unfortunately we’ve been in way too many of these games and haven’t come out on the right side in most of them,” Higgins said. “For us to pull one out shows our growth. To make free throws that are important was a good sign. To take care of the basketball was a good sign.”
THE LEADERS
For Science Hill, Carter Skeen was the leading scorer with 11 points. He was the only player in double figures, but Luke Guimond was close with nine.
Nate Stephens paced the Cyclones with 16 points while Jackson Hobbs added 10.