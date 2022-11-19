62296269ef77f.image.jpg

Elizabethton guard Lina Lyon looks to lead the Lady Cyclones back to the TSSAA Class 3A state tournament.

 Randall Bennett

Coaches picks

1. Elizabethton

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you