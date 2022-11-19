Coaches picks
1. Elizabethton
2. Volunteer
3. Sullivan East
4. Tennessee High
5. Unicoi County
ELIZABETHTON
Elizabethton appears to be set for another deep playoff run after making it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season.
Lina Lyon (5-3, Sr.), a player coach Lucas Andrews calls the best point guard he’s ever coached, drives the Elizabethton offense.
“She’s our motor and gets us going,” Andrews said. “She’s often our leading scorer, usually leads us in assists and, some games, leads us in rebounding too. What I love about her, it’s team first.”
While the Cyclones have been a darkhorse the last couple of years, the expectations are sky high this season. Besides Lyon, they have dead-eye outside shooter and a trio of good skill players inside with Katie Lee (5-9, Sr.), Renna Lane (5-11, Sr.) and Marlee Mathena (6-2, Jr.).
Others who should see significant playing time include: Reiley Whitson, Maddie Fowler and Kayleyn Nave. It’s a dedicated group with Andrews saying he often has to kick the players out of the gym.
VOLUNTEER
Veda Barton, an all-around athlete who stars on both the basketball and volleyball court, is a big reason the Lady Falcons are picked second in the league.
The 6-foot junior posted a 20-point performance against Science Hill in Tuesday’s season opener. Point guard Kendra Huff (5-6, Sr.) is another player counted on heavily by first-year head coach Caroline Laek.
Ava Jackson (6-0, Jr.), who went out with an ankle injury last year, is back to give Volunteer more size inside. Jacie Begley is another talented multi-sport athlete, placing ninth in the state cross country meet.
Other key contributors include Jacie Begley, who can play the 1 or 2 positions, and Emmerson Head, a 5-7 shooting guard.
SULLIVAN EAST
The Lady Patriots lost most of their production from last season, although they still have Jenna Hare (5-9, Jr.) who was the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Northeast Tennessee female athlete of the year last season.
Hare averaged 22 points per game last season, but East coach Allan Aubrey is now looking for more people who can score when needed.
Junior guard Kylie Hurley will direct the offense with Kara Hicks (5-7, Sr.). Maddie Woomer (5-11, Sr.) and Olivia Ashbrook (5-8, Jr.) aiming to add to the Lady Patriots’ reputation for hard-nosed defense and tough inside play.
TENNESSEE HIGH
Senior point guard Kendall Cross will power the Lady Vikings’ ship, which has juniors Brooklyn Carter (5-4) and Anna Kate Kinch (5-7).
Other starters are Chase Wolfenbarger (5-7, So.) and Macie Strout (5-9, So.). Senior Bridget Flaherty is another player who should heavily contribute to the team’s success.
UNICOI COUNTY
The Lady Devils have a solid starting five, but will need to add depth to meet their goals for the 2022-23 season.
Four guards — Haley Rush, Jocelyn Metcalf, Allie Lingerfelt and Faith Bennett — all are capable of scoring for Unicoi County. Senior Olivia Bailey leads the team in the post.