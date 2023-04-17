Skylar Tipton

Unicoi's Skylar Tipton is the Lady Blue Devils' catcher and also hits third in the batting order. 

 Earl Neikirk/Erwin Record

It was becoming a long season for Unicoi County softball, but the Lady Blue Devils have turned things around in a big way.

After picking up key Upper Lakes Conference wins over Elizabethton and Volunteer, the latter on a two-run seventh-inning rally, Unicoi went to a South Carolina tournament and won four of five games.

