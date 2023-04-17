It was becoming a long season for Unicoi County softball, but the Lady Blue Devils have turned things around in a big way.
After picking up key Upper Lakes Conference wins over Elizabethton and Volunteer, the latter on a two-run seventh-inning rally, Unicoi went to a South Carolina tournament and won four of five games.
Heading into Monday’s game against Science Hill, the Lady Blue Devils had turned a 3-9 start into a 10-10 campaign with a better outlook as postseason play gets closer.
“I think we’ve had more consistency, one through nine in the lineup,” head coach Ray Webb said. “We saw a lot of good pitching early. At Eastman we played a super tough schedule. But our pitching has gotten better and we’re hitting the ball more consistently.”
In South Carolina, the Blue Devils won three games by one run.
“I thought we played well enough to win all of the games,” Webb said. “Probably the best game we played was against the team that beat us.”
James F. Byrnes, a perennial South Carolina powerhouse with five state titles, beat Unicoi by a score of 4-0.
“We hit it hard, but it was right at them and they also made some great plays,” Webb said.
Among the players who have stood out during the recent run have been senior shortstop Destiny Bridges and senior first baseman Kendell Hensley. Pitchers Cami Peterson and Noly Cooper have also performed well.
The key for Unicoi is to continue the momentum into May.
“Hopefully we can keep it going in the right direction,” said Webb, whose team has a key league game Tuesday at home against Tennessee High.
ALSO TRENDING
Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team stumbled out of the gates with six losses in its first seven games.
However, the Indians turned things around with 11 wins in 15 games heading into Monday’s contest at Daniel Boone. And of those four losses, three were to out-of-state opponents.
The Indians (12-10 overall) have been scoring at an impressive clip, totaling seven or more runs 10 times in their last 15 games.
ON POINT
Hampton’s junior baseball standout Chance Point is chasing the triple-century mark.
The Bulldogs’ catcher, who can also play several other positions, entered Monday’s game with 99 career hits, 99 career runs and 87 stolen bases — the latter of which ranks No. 22 on the state’s all-time list, according to the Tennessee Baseball Report record book.
Point has a career batting average of .411, and is hitting at a .488 clip this season. His on-base percentage is an astounding .627.
“Chance Point is a game changer,” Hampton head coach Nick Perkins said. “He is a huge part of the sustained success we have had at Hampton. To have that many career hits and runs during his junior year is impressive, but when you add the stolen bases it puts him in rare company. He’s special.”
GAMES OF THE WEEK
BASEBALL
Tuesday
West Ridge at Science Hill
Unicoi County at Tennessee High
University High at North Greene
Thursday
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
Tennessee High at Elizabethton
Tennessee High’s league-leading status in the Upper Lakes Conference will be challenged this week.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Tennessee High at Unicoi County
Thursday
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge
Volunteer at Elizabethton
There’s little margin for error in the Upper Lakes Conference title chase, and only one game separates the Lady Cyclones and Volunteer.