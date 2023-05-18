MORRISTOWN — Big games hardly seem like a big deal for Daniel Boone’s underclassmen.

A freshman started in the circle, and a sophomore finished the job to give Daniel Boone its third consecutive region championship Thursday night. The Lady Trailblazers defeated Morristown West 12-7 at J.C. Wild Softball Field to claim the Region 1-4A crown, the fourth region title of the Jeremy Jenkins era.

