MORRISTOWN — Big games hardly seem like a big deal for Daniel Boone’s underclassmen.
A freshman started in the circle, and a sophomore finished the job to give Daniel Boone its third consecutive region championship Thursday night. The Lady Trailblazers defeated Morristown West 12-7 at J.C. Wild Softball Field to claim the Region 1-4A crown, the fourth region title of the Jeremy Jenkins era.
Kaylea Osborne, inactive since April due to an ankle injury, pitched 4⅓ innings in the biggest start of her Boone career to date. She struck out two and walked one, and two of the runs against her were unearned.
Ava Saul (13-2) threw the remainder of the game to get the win, holding West (22-11) scoreless in the last two frames.
“They’ve all pitched in big games, lot of pressure situations,” Jenkins said. “Our girls seem to thrive on that.”
Of course, Saul had been in Osborne’s shoes for last year’s region championship before shutting out Lebanon in the TSSAA state tournament.
THE BLASTER IS BACK
Maci Masters quickly reminded those in attendance why teams have tried to pitch around her this year. Immediately after Kayleigh Quesinberry’s two-out single in the first inning, Masters hammered a 0-1 offering over the centerfield fence for a 2-0 Boone lead. Saul’s RBI double scored Korie Thompson to make it 3-0.
Both times the Lady Trailblazers (30-7-2) fell behind, they found an answer. Kyleigh Bacon’s one-out double brought two runs home in the third, and Saul’s ensuing line-drive RBI single built a 6-4 lead.
Trailing 7-6 in the sixth, Boone pulled even when Audrey Moorhouse took a pitch with the bases loaded. Quesinberry doubled in a pair, before Bacon singled in two more. Anna Richardson’s sacrifice fly plated the final run, capping Boone’s six-run eruption.
“This bunch here, there’s no quit in them,” Jenkins said. “We had some really good at-bats from a lot of different people.”
Quesinberry went 3-for-4 to lead Daniel Boone, which tallied 13 hits to West’s seven. Riley Croley, Bacon and Saul had two hits apiece with Sadie Henson, Lillie Walters and Moorhouse each adding one.
BUNSIC’S BOOM
Briony Bunsic, who struck out four in her complete-game effort, helped the Lady Trojans fight back early. After leading off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, Bunsic clubbed a three-run homer in the second for a 4-3 West lead.
Aubrie Messer’s RBI single, along with a pair of Boone errors, gave West a 7-6 lead after five innings.
Bunsic went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Trojans, and Lexi Mullane doubled.
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone hosts Heritage on Friday in the Class 4A sectional. First pitch is set for noon.